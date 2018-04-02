Crewe Alexandra 2-2 Port Vale

Charlie Kirk scored a stoppage-time leveller as Crewe shared derby honours with Port Vale after a thrilling 2-2 League Two draw.

Antony Kay's 71st-minute long-range effort appeared to have won it for Vale as they came from behind after enduring the worst possible start when goalkeeper Ryan Boot gifted Crewe an opener through Ryan Wintle.

Tom Pope levelled from the penalty spot before the break and Kay volleyed in before the late drama.

The opener arrived as James Jones' free-kick slipped out of the grasp of young stopper Boot to present Wintle with a free header into an empty net in the seventh minute.

Boot's confidence plummeted further when he spilled a routine cross and was injured in the process, while Vale boss Neil Aspin took the opportunity to replace him with Sam Hornby.

Inexperience showed again when Vale drew level in the 36th minute with Newcastle United loanee Jamie Sterry guilty of a reckless challenge on Luke Hannant inside the box. Former Crewe striker Pope fired past Ben Garratt from the spot.

Ben Whitfield forced a reaction save from Crewe keeper Garratt, while at the other end Hornby excelled when keeping out Wintle's effort on the stroke of half-time as the Crewe midfielder eyed up a second.

After the break Jordan Bowery blazed over with the goal at his mercy. But Kay's connection was sweet when the veteran midfielder dispatched home a half-volley from 30 yards out with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Crewe responded and Hornby did well to keep out Paul Green's volley and Eddie Nolan's late effort, but the hosts were not to be denied and substitute Harry McKirdy squared the ball for Kirk to fire home and seal a late point.

