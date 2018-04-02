Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Notts County 0.
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Notts County
-
- From the section League Two
Accrington continued their march towards automatic promotion from League Two as Mark Hughes' goal after only nine minutes gave them a 1-0 victory over Notts County.
Stanley maintained their three-point lead atop the league table after a sixth successive win and, perhaps more importantly, are now 11 points clear of fourth-placed Exeter.
County are also in contention for a top-three place but they fell behind early on, with defender Hughes stroking the ball home for his fourth goal of the season after latching on to Seamus Conneely's looping pass into the area.
County boss Kevin Nolan made seven changes from the side which drew 0-0 with Wycombe on Friday and his team struck the woodwork after 20 minutes as Jonathan Forte's header hit the underside of the crossbar, bounced down and was cleared.
Magpies goalkeeper Adam Collin did well to deny Kayden Jackson and Billy Kee as Stanley looked for a second before half-time.
The Reds looked the most likely side to score and Conneely's 52nd-minute shot was fumbled by Collin with Jackson unable to convert the follow-up, while Jordan Clark fired wide in a good position.
However, Matthew Virtue should have levelled for County on the hour as he was unmarked six yards out but sent his header wide.
Jackson came close to doubling Stanley's tally but was denied by Collin while Jorge Grant fired wide for County in a decent position with 10 minutes to go.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 16Maxted
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 2Dunne
- 4Donacien
- 7Clark
- 8Brown
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 10Jackson
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 17Sousa
- 32Rodgers
- 33Savin
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 3Dickinson
- 21HusinSubstituted forO'Connorat 77'minutes
- 20WalkerSubstituted forSteadat 66'minutes
- 25Hall
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forGrantat 55'minutes
- 14Forte
- 24Milsom
Substitutes
- 4Hewitt
- 8O'Connor
- 9Ameobi
- 10Grant
- 16Brisley
- 30Stead
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 3,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Notts County 0.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Delay in match Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Robert Milsom.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael O'Connor (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Michael O'Connor replaces Noor Husin.
Attempt missed. Robert Milsom (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley).
Ben Hall (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jon Stead replaces Liam Walker.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jorge Grant replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Noor Husin (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.