Carlisle United 0-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln boosted their hopes of securing a League Two play-off place at the expense of 10-man Carlisle with victory at Brunton Park.

Matt Green's 16th goal of the season ended Carlisle's eight-game unbeaten run although the Cumbrians may feel hard done by after referee Robert Lewis awarded and then rescinded a second-half penalty.

The Imps move up to fifth in the standings, while the defeat leaves Carlisle five points adrift of the top seven.

Both sides contributed to a bright opening although it was the visitors who created the best chances with Jack Bonham twice coming to Carlisle's aid with smart saves.

Lee Frecklington seized on a Matt Rhead knock down to force the goalkeeper into a one-handed save low down to his left then Green got power behind a 20-yarder that Bonham beat away.

Carlisle had to wait until midway through the first half for their first effort, a fierce drive by Jamie Devitt which was turned away at the near post by Ryan Allsop.

The breakthrough came for Lincoln a couple of minutes before the break when Neal Eardley's free-kick from just inside the Carlisle half caught the home defence sleeping and Green was able to run on and slip the ball past the advancing Bonham, finding the bottom left-hand corner.

Rhead should have doubled Lincoln's lead in the 54th minute when Eardley's delivery picked him out in the six-yard box, but the downward header lacked conviction.

There was a moment of controversy in the 73rd minute when referee Lewis pointed to the penalty spot after an appeal for hand ball in the Lincoln goalmouth. However the official changed his decision following a chat with his assistant and awarded City a free-kick.

Carlisle midfielder Mike Jones was sent off in added time for a second yellow card after fouling Harry Anderson.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5Liddle
  • 16Ellis
  • 29Hill
  • 6ParkesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGraingerat 62'minutes
  • 11DevittBooked at 86mins
  • 4JoyceSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 62'minutes
  • 8JonesBooked at 90mins
  • 9HopeSubstituted forStocktonat 77'minutes
  • 14Bennett
  • 30Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 3Grainger
  • 13Campbell-Ryce
  • 15Gray
  • 17Brown
  • 19Lambe
  • 23Stockton
  • 28Twardek

Lincoln City

  • 22Allsop
  • 23Eardley
  • 6Wharton
  • 4WhitehouseSubstituted forWaterfallat 79'minutes
  • 3Habergham
  • 16Bostwick
  • 30Woodyard
  • 19Frecklington
  • 10GreenBooked at 34mins
  • 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 59'minutes
  • 24RoweSubstituted forAndersonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 5Waterfall
  • 7Pett
  • 8Palmer
  • 14Williams
  • 15Wilson
  • 26Anderson
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
5,068

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Lincoln City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Lincoln City 1.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Michael Jones (Carlisle United) for a bad foul.

Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Danny Grainger.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Danny Grainger.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Ellis.

Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

Foul by Mark Ellis (Carlisle United).

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Luke Waterfall replaces Elliott Whitehouse.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Sam Habergham.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Cole Stockton replaces Hallam Hope.

Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Sam Habergham.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Hand ball by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Booking

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).

Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Danny M. Rowe.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Ellis.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington39255966402680
2Luton412211884434177
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter40216135445969
5Notts County4118131061431867
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry401981350381265
8Mansfield401615957431463
9Swindon40195166160162
10Colchester411613125145661
11Carlisle411612135750760
12Newport391315114950-154
13Crawley41159175158-754
14Cambridge401412144252-1054
15Cheltenham411212175960-148
16Stevenage401212165457-348
17Yeovil38129175359-645
18Crewe41135235267-1544
19Port Vale411013184557-1243
20Morecambe39915153848-1042
21Forest Green40117224869-2140
22Grimsby41911213363-3038
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4189243763-2633
View full League Two table

