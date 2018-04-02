Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Lincoln City 1.
Carlisle United 0-1 Lincoln City
Lincoln boosted their hopes of securing a League Two play-off place at the expense of 10-man Carlisle with victory at Brunton Park.
Matt Green's 16th goal of the season ended Carlisle's eight-game unbeaten run although the Cumbrians may feel hard done by after referee Robert Lewis awarded and then rescinded a second-half penalty.
The Imps move up to fifth in the standings, while the defeat leaves Carlisle five points adrift of the top seven.
Both sides contributed to a bright opening although it was the visitors who created the best chances with Jack Bonham twice coming to Carlisle's aid with smart saves.
Lee Frecklington seized on a Matt Rhead knock down to force the goalkeeper into a one-handed save low down to his left then Green got power behind a 20-yarder that Bonham beat away.
Carlisle had to wait until midway through the first half for their first effort, a fierce drive by Jamie Devitt which was turned away at the near post by Ryan Allsop.
The breakthrough came for Lincoln a couple of minutes before the break when Neal Eardley's free-kick from just inside the Carlisle half caught the home defence sleeping and Green was able to run on and slip the ball past the advancing Bonham, finding the bottom left-hand corner.
Rhead should have doubled Lincoln's lead in the 54th minute when Eardley's delivery picked him out in the six-yard box, but the downward header lacked conviction.
There was a moment of controversy in the 73rd minute when referee Lewis pointed to the penalty spot after an appeal for hand ball in the Lincoln goalmouth. However the official changed his decision following a chat with his assistant and awarded City a free-kick.
Carlisle midfielder Mike Jones was sent off in added time for a second yellow card after fouling Harry Anderson.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 16Ellis
- 29Hill
- 6ParkesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGraingerat 62'minutes
- 11DevittBooked at 86mins
- 4JoyceSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 62'minutes
- 8JonesBooked at 90mins
- 9HopeSubstituted forStocktonat 77'minutes
- 14Bennett
- 30Nadesan
Substitutes
- 3Grainger
- 13Campbell-Ryce
- 15Gray
- 17Brown
- 19Lambe
- 23Stockton
- 28Twardek
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23Eardley
- 6Wharton
- 4WhitehouseSubstituted forWaterfallat 79'minutes
- 3Habergham
- 16Bostwick
- 30Woodyard
- 19Frecklington
- 10GreenBooked at 34mins
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 59'minutes
- 24RoweSubstituted forAndersonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 5Waterfall
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 14Williams
- 15Wilson
- 26Anderson
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 5,068
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Lincoln City 1.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Jones (Carlisle United) for a bad foul.
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Danny Grainger.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Danny Grainger.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Ellis.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Foul by Mark Ellis (Carlisle United).
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Luke Waterfall replaces Elliott Whitehouse.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Cole Stockton replaces Hallam Hope.
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Hand ball by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Booking
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Danny M. Rowe.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Mark Ellis.