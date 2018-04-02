Coventry City 2-6 Yeovil Town

Yeovil scored six goals away from home for the first time in the English Football League as they stunned Coventry 6-2 at the Ricoh Arena.

The game was over in the first 15 minutes as the visitors beat Lee Burge three times. Alex Fisher, Francois Zoko and Sam Surrige each scored twice for the visitors during the eight-goal thriller.

Substitute Maxime Biamou grabbed a second-half double of his own for the hosts, whose play-off hopes were dealt a big blow.

Burge flapped at Lewis Wing's cross as Fisher opened the scoring after six minutes. Wing was instrumental in the second five minutes later, catching Colin Doyle in possession before teeing up Zoko.

Fisher doubled his tally by intercepting Jack Grimmer's poorly-judged header and lobbing Burge.

Top scorer Marc McNulty missed a great chance to pull one back before the break, missing from point-blank range.

Coventry were the fast starters in the second half as Biamou fired home McNulty's cut back. However, Yeovil reclaimed their three-goal cushion before the hour with Zoko slotting home from a tight angle.

In the 68th minute Biamou got his second with a 25-yard rocket before substitute Surridge added extra gloss to the win with two goals late on.

Report supplied by Press Association.