Match ends, Coventry City 2, Yeovil Town 6.
Coventry City 2-6 Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Yeovil scored six goals away from home for the first time in the English Football League as they stunned Coventry 6-2 at the Ricoh Arena.
The game was over in the first 15 minutes as the visitors beat Lee Burge three times. Alex Fisher, Francois Zoko and Sam Surrige each scored twice for the visitors during the eight-goal thriller.
Substitute Maxime Biamou grabbed a second-half double of his own for the hosts, whose play-off hopes were dealt a big blow.
Burge flapped at Lewis Wing's cross as Fisher opened the scoring after six minutes. Wing was instrumental in the second five minutes later, catching Colin Doyle in possession before teeing up Zoko.
Fisher doubled his tally by intercepting Jack Grimmer's poorly-judged header and lobbing Burge.
Top scorer Marc McNulty missed a great chance to pull one back before the break, missing from point-blank range.
Coventry were the fast starters in the second half as Biamou fired home McNulty's cut back. However, Yeovil reclaimed their three-goal cushion before the hour with Zoko slotting home from a tight angle.
In the 68th minute Biamou got his second with a 25-yard rocket before substitute Surridge added extra gloss to the win with two goals late on.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1BurgeSubstituted forO'Brienat 45'minutes
- 2Grimmer
- 15Hyam
- 5McDonald
- 24HaynesSubstituted forBarrettat 74'minutes
- 7VincentiSubstituted forBiamouat 35'minutes
- 30Bayliss
- 8Doyle
- 32Reid
- 10McNulty
- 18Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 9Biamou
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 26Shipley
- 27Barrett
- 38Ponticelli
Yeovil
- 25Nelson
- 23James
- 17Sowunmi
- 27Donnellan
- 11Dickson
- 15GreenBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKhanat 90'minutes
- 4BirdSubstituted forGobernat 77'minutes
- 6Wing
- 9Browne
- 13Zoko
- 18FisherSubstituted forSurridgeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 7Khan
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 20Gobern
- 21Seager
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 8,787
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Yeovil Town 6.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Yeovil Town 6. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Francois Zoko.
Kyel Reid (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Josh Barrett.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Otis Khan replaces Jordan Green.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lewis Wing.
Attempt saved. Josh Barrett (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom James.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Yeovil Town 5. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oscar Gobern.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Oscar Gobern replaces Jared Bird because of an injury.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Stuart Nelson.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom James.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Barrett replaces Ryan Haynes.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Alex Fisher.
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).
Jared Bird (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Alex Fisher (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Yeovil Town 4. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom James.
Booking
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Green (Yeovil Town).