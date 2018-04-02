League Two
Luton2Mansfield1

Luton Town 2-1 Mansfield Town

Second-placed Luton came from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 and take a big step towards automatic promotion.

After trailing 1-0 to Kane Hemmings' goal at the break, James Collins and substitute Glen Rea struck to stretch Stags manager David Flitcroft's winless run to six games since he was appointed.

The Hatters started brightly as forward Elliot Lee was denied by goalkeeper Conrad Logan, but Mansfield went ahead 11 minutes before half-time when Hemmings finished from close range.

Luton stopper James Shea saved from Alex MacDonald and Will Atkinson, while Hemmings' deflected effort clipped the bar as Mansfield pushed for a second.

However, the tide started to turn as Collins saw his shot diverted away by the foot of Logan, who then made a wonderful save from Lee early in the second half.

The Hatters drew level in the 61st minute, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's wonderful run and cross slammed home by Collins for his 20th league goal of the season.

The Luton forward then denied Lee Angol from six yards with a crucial block at the other end, before having a role to play in his side's winner.

Collins won a free-kick and when Logan spilled Alan Sheehan's effort, Rea was on hand to tap home his first of the season 19 minutes from time.

Luton remain eight points clear of fourth-placed Exeter, who do have a game in hand on the Hatters.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 36SheaBooked at 90mins
  • 7Stacey
  • 6CuthbertSubstituted forReaat 44'minutes
  • 44SheehanBooked at 37mins
  • 3Potts
  • 8Lee
  • 4McCormack
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Collins
  • 9HyltonSubstituted forJervisat 70'minutes
  • 38LeeSubstituted forJustinat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2Justin
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 16Rea
  • 20Downes
  • 22Gambin

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 16WhiteBooked at 86minsSubstituted forMillerat 89'minutes
  • 6Diamond
  • 2Bennett
  • 19HuntSubstituted forAndersonat 89'minutes
  • 7MacDonald
  • 8MellisBooked at 72mins
  • 11AtkinsonSubstituted forPotterat 71'minutes
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23HemmingsBooked at 69mins
  • 9AngolBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 4Digby
  • 5Pearce
  • 10Anderson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 17Potter
  • 26Byrom
  • 31Miller
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
9,592

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

James Shea (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).

Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jake Jervis (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ricky Miller replaces Hayden White.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Paul Anderson replaces Johnny Hunt.

Booking

Hayden White (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayden White (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. James Justin replaces Elliot Lee.

Jake Jervis (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hayden White (Mansfield Town).

Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Alfie Potter replaces Will Atkinson.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.

Booking

Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Collins.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 1, Mansfield Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Glen Rea.

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington39255966402680
2Luton412211884434177
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter40216135445969
5Notts County4118131061431867
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry401981350381265
8Mansfield401615957431463
9Swindon40195166160162
10Colchester411613125145661
11Carlisle411612135750760
12Newport391315114950-154
13Crawley41159175158-754
14Cambridge401412144252-1054
15Cheltenham411212175960-148
16Stevenage401212165457-348
17Yeovil38129175359-645
18Crewe41135235267-1544
19Port Vale411013184557-1243
20Morecambe39915153848-1042
21Forest Green40117224869-2140
22Grimsby41911213363-3038
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4189243763-2633
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired