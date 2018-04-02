Match ends, Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1.
Luton Town 2-1 Mansfield Town
Second-placed Luton came from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 and take a big step towards automatic promotion.
After trailing 1-0 to Kane Hemmings' goal at the break, James Collins and substitute Glen Rea struck to stretch Stags manager David Flitcroft's winless run to six games since he was appointed.
The Hatters started brightly as forward Elliot Lee was denied by goalkeeper Conrad Logan, but Mansfield went ahead 11 minutes before half-time when Hemmings finished from close range.
Luton stopper James Shea saved from Alex MacDonald and Will Atkinson, while Hemmings' deflected effort clipped the bar as Mansfield pushed for a second.
However, the tide started to turn as Collins saw his shot diverted away by the foot of Logan, who then made a wonderful save from Lee early in the second half.
The Hatters drew level in the 61st minute, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's wonderful run and cross slammed home by Collins for his 20th league goal of the season.
The Luton forward then denied Lee Angol from six yards with a crucial block at the other end, before having a role to play in his side's winner.
Collins won a free-kick and when Logan spilled Alan Sheehan's effort, Rea was on hand to tap home his first of the season 19 minutes from time.
Luton remain eight points clear of fourth-placed Exeter, who do have a game in hand on the Hatters.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Luton
- 36SheaBooked at 90mins
- 7Stacey
- 6CuthbertSubstituted forReaat 44'minutes
- 44SheehanBooked at 37mins
- 3Potts
- 8Lee
- 4McCormack
- 17Mpanzu
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonSubstituted forJervisat 70'minutes
- 38LeeSubstituted forJustinat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 16Rea
- 20Downes
- 22Gambin
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16WhiteBooked at 86minsSubstituted forMillerat 89'minutes
- 6Diamond
- 2Bennett
- 19HuntSubstituted forAndersonat 89'minutes
- 7MacDonald
- 8MellisBooked at 72mins
- 11AtkinsonSubstituted forPotterat 71'minutes
- 22Hamilton
- 23HemmingsBooked at 69mins
- 9AngolBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 5Pearce
- 10Anderson
- 12Olejnik
- 17Potter
- 26Byrom
- 31Miller
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 9,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
James Shea (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).
Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jake Jervis (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ricky Miller replaces Hayden White.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Paul Anderson replaces Johnny Hunt.
Booking
Hayden White (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden White (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. James Justin replaces Elliot Lee.
Jake Jervis (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hayden White (Mansfield Town).
Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Alfie Potter replaces Will Atkinson.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.
Booking
Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Collins.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Mansfield Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Glen Rea.
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.