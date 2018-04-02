Luton Town 2-1 Mansfield Town

Second-placed Luton came from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 and take a big step towards automatic promotion.

After trailing 1-0 to Kane Hemmings' goal at the break, James Collins and substitute Glen Rea struck to stretch Stags manager David Flitcroft's winless run to six games since he was appointed.

The Hatters started brightly as forward Elliot Lee was denied by goalkeeper Conrad Logan, but Mansfield went ahead 11 minutes before half-time when Hemmings finished from close range.

Luton stopper James Shea saved from Alex MacDonald and Will Atkinson, while Hemmings' deflected effort clipped the bar as Mansfield pushed for a second.

However, the tide started to turn as Collins saw his shot diverted away by the foot of Logan, who then made a wonderful save from Lee early in the second half.

The Hatters drew level in the 61st minute, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's wonderful run and cross slammed home by Collins for his 20th league goal of the season.

The Luton forward then denied Lee Angol from six yards with a crucial block at the other end, before having a role to play in his side's winner.

Collins won a free-kick and when Logan spilled Alan Sheehan's effort, Rea was on hand to tap home his first of the season 19 minutes from time.

Luton remain eight points clear of fourth-placed Exeter, who do have a game in hand on the Hatters.

Report supplied by Press Association.