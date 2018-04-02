League One
Portsmouth 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Paul Cook endured a miserable return to Fratton Park as promotion-seeking Wigan lost at play-off chasers Portsmouth.

A first-half penalty from captain Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe's second-half effort were enough to lead Pompey to victory over their former manager.

Substitute Will Grigg's late goal proved no more than a consolation strike for Wigan.

Pitman slotted Pompey in front from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time after Dan Burn had been adjudged to have fouled Ben Close.

Lowe doubled the home side's advantage 10 minutes into the second half, finishing neatly from seven yards after Nathan Thompson had drilled in a low cross from the right.

Wigan midfielder Nick Powell was then denied by the crossbar as the Latics piled on the pressure late on.

Grigg's close-range effort gave Wigan hope but Pompey held firm to claim a vital win to prolong their own promotion chances.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 2WalkesBooked at 71mins
  • 16Whatmough
  • 5Clarke
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 20ThompsonBooked at 25mins
  • 33Close
  • 22NaismithBooked at 81mins
  • 26Evans
  • 18Lowe
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 6Burgess
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 9Hawkins
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Ronan
  • 19Chaplin
  • 35Bass

Wigan

  • 1WaltonBooked at 90mins
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3ElderBooked at 19mins
  • 6Power
  • 5MorsyBooked at 56mins
  • 11MasseySubstituted forGriggat 66'minutes
  • 25Powell
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forRobertsat 81'minutes
  • 8VaughanSubstituted forColcloughat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 7Walker
  • 9Grigg
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 27Colclough
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
17,842

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Wigan Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Wigan Athletic 1.

Booking

Christian Walton (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ben Close.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Wigan Athletic 1. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Roberts.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Michael Jacobs.

Booking

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kal Naismith (Portsmouth).

Delay in match Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).

Foul by Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic).

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).

Booking

Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anton Walkes (Portsmouth).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke McGee.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jamal Lowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Colclough replaces James Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. William Grigg replaces Gavin Massey.

Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth).

Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Brandon Haunstrup.

