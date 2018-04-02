Portsmouth 2-1 Wigan Athletic

From the section

Paul Cook endured a miserable return to Fratton Park as promotion-seeking Wigan lost at play-off chasers Portsmouth.

A first-half penalty from captain Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe's second-half effort were enough to lead Pompey to victory over their former manager.

Substitute Will Grigg's late goal proved no more than a consolation strike for Wigan.

Pitman slotted Pompey in front from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time after Dan Burn had been adjudged to have fouled Ben Close.

Lowe doubled the home side's advantage 10 minutes into the second half, finishing neatly from seven yards after Nathan Thompson had drilled in a low cross from the right.

Wigan midfielder Nick Powell was then denied by the crossbar as the Latics piled on the pressure late on.

Grigg's close-range effort gave Wigan hope but Pompey held firm to claim a vital win to prolong their own promotion chances.

