Match ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1.
Charlton Athletic 3-1 Rotherham United
-
- From the section League One
Charlton returned to the League One play-off places after a convincing victory over rivals Rotherham United.
In their third win from three under caretaker manager Lee Bowyer, they climbed to sixth place and continued to build the momentum that will be needed if their season is to end in promotion.
Fourth-placed Rotherham similarly remain in contention despite struggling as Michal Zyro's first-half finish and two goals from Joe Aribo secured Charlton's latest three points.
The visitors almost led through their first attack in the opening minute when Will Vaulks struck the crossbar from the edge of the area when Joe Newell's cut-back was deflected into his path.
After Charlton's Tariqe Fosu then fired over from a free-kick from similar range, both teams struggled to create until Zyro was gifted the 28th-minute chance from which he scored.
Under an aimless long ball and despite little pressure, Josh Emmanuel clumsily headed possession into the forward's path where, from 20 yards, Zyro controlled with his left foot before shooting with his right beyond goalkeeper Marek Rodak and into the bottom-left corner.
Charlton's second came in the 54th minute when Jake Forster-Caskey curled towards Aribo from a left-wing free-kick, and the unchallenged midfielder nodded inside the right post from in front of goal.
Victory was then put beyond doubt in the 65th minute when Aribo played a one-two with Nicky Ajose from just inside of Rotherham's half before racing clear and powerfully scoring the ninth goal of Bowyer's reign in off the crossbar.
Paul Warne's team responded 12 minutes later through Richard Wood's untidy, close-range finish from a rebound against his former team - but it proved only a consolation.
Match report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1AmosBooked at 90mins
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 17Aribo
- 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 45mins
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKaikaiat 18'minutes
- 12Reeves
- 27ZyroBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMagennisat 83'minutes
- 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 9Magennis
- 11Kaikai
- 13Phillips
- 16Mavididi
- 23Sarr
- 34Dijksteel
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 6Wood
- 18PurringtonSubstituted forLaveryat 84'minutes
- 7FordeSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
- 8Palmer
- 4Vaulks
- 22Newell
- 24Smith
- 23R Williams
Substitutes
- 10Ball
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 20Ihiekwe
- 25Cummings
- 31Lavery
- 40Wiles
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Booking
Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic).
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).
Foul by Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic).
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces Ben Purrington.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis replaces Michal Zyro.
Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic).
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Nicky Ajose.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jon Taylor replaces Anthony Forde.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 0. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Ajose.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).