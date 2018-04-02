Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2.
Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Oxford United
Shaun Whalley scored twice as League One promotion contenders Shrewsbury beat Oxford.
Jon Nolan also weighed in for Paul Hurst's high-flying side, with Wes Thomas and Joe Rothwell replying for the visitors.
Oxford, still awaiting their first win under recently appointed manager Karl Robinson, started brightly with an early effort from Rothwell deflected wide.
Nolan and Stefan Payne then forced smart saves from Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood before Shrewsbury goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to be alert to push away a shot from Jonathan Obika.
Whalley made the 40th-minute breakthrough when his 20-yard free-kick found the bottom corner of the net.
Shrewsbury doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half when Nolan's shot from outside the box took a deflection on its way to the top corner.
Bryn Morris then headed against the bar for the hosts before Thomas, having just come on as a substitute, tapped home for Oxford from close range just past the hour.
Shrewsbury quickly restored their two-goal cushion as winger Whalley confidently swept home his 12th goal of the season.
Oxford clawed another goal back in the 73rd minute when Rothwell fired home from 20 yards with the aid of a deflection.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 3LoweBooked at 45mins
- 16Morris
- 7WhalleySubstituted forEisaat 86'minutes
- 20Nolan
- 4GodfreyBooked at 88mins
- 10ThomasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+4'minutes
- 45PayneSubstituted forJonesat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Morris
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 17Hendrie
- 19Jones
- 21Eisa
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 16Dickie
- 30Mousinho
- 14Ruffels
- 11BrannaganBooked at 85mins
- 20ObikaSubstituted forThomasat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Rothwell
- 8Ledson
- 17HenrySubstituted forBuckley-Rickettsat 75'minutes
- 28MehmetiSubstituted forNapaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 9Thomas
- 13Shearer
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 29Smith-Brown
- 32Buckley-Ricketts
- 36Napa
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 7,191
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Shrewsbury Town).
Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sam Jones replaces Stefan Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Nathan Thomas.
Booking
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
(Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).
Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Shrewsbury Town).
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Booking
Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Abobaker Eisa replaces Shaun Whalley.
Booking
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Mousinho (Oxford United).
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Foul by Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town).
(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts replaces James Henry.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by John Mousinho.
Attempt saved. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Wes Thomas.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt saved. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Oxford United).
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 1. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Bolton.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Oxford United 1. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Napa.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Wes Thomas replaces Jonathan Obika.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Malachi Napa replaces Agon Mehmeti.