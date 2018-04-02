Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Oxford United

League One
Shrewsbury3Oxford Utd2

Shaun Whalley scored twice as League One promotion contenders Shrewsbury beat Oxford.

Jon Nolan also weighed in for Paul Hurst's high-flying side, with Wes Thomas and Joe Rothwell replying for the visitors.

Oxford, still awaiting their first win under recently appointed manager Karl Robinson, started brightly with an early effort from Rothwell deflected wide.

Nolan and Stefan Payne then forced smart saves from Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood before Shrewsbury goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to be alert to push away a shot from Jonathan Obika.

Whalley made the 40th-minute breakthrough when his 20-yard free-kick found the bottom corner of the net.

Shrewsbury doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half when Nolan's shot from outside the box took a deflection on its way to the top corner.

Bryn Morris then headed against the bar for the hosts before Thomas, having just come on as a substitute, tapped home for Oxford from close range just past the hour.

Shrewsbury quickly restored their two-goal cushion as winger Whalley confidently swept home his 12th goal of the season.

Oxford clawed another goal back in the 73rd minute when Rothwell fired home from 20 yards with the aid of a deflection.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 13Bolton
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 3LoweBooked at 45mins
  • 16Morris
  • 7WhalleySubstituted forEisaat 86'minutes
  • 20Nolan
  • 4GodfreyBooked at 88mins
  • 10ThomasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+4'minutes
  • 45PayneSubstituted forJonesat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Morris
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 17Hendrie
  • 19Jones
  • 21Eisa

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 16Dickie
  • 30Mousinho
  • 14Ruffels
  • 11BrannaganBooked at 85mins
  • 20ObikaSubstituted forThomasat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Rothwell
  • 8Ledson
  • 17HenrySubstituted forBuckley-Rickettsat 75'minutes
  • 28MehmetiSubstituted forNapaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Shearer
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 29Smith-Brown
  • 32Buckley-Ricketts
  • 36Napa
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
7,191

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2.

Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Shrewsbury Town).

Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sam Jones replaces Stefan Payne.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Nathan Thomas.

Booking

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.

(Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).

Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Shrewsbury Town).

Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Omar Beckles.

Booking

Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Abobaker Eisa replaces Shaun Whalley.

Booking

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Mousinho (Oxford United).

Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).

Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.

Foul by Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town).

(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts replaces James Henry.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 2. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by John Mousinho.

Attempt saved. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Wes Thomas.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt saved. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Max Lowe.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Rothwell (Oxford United).

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 3, Oxford United 1. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Bolton.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Oxford United 1. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Napa.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Wes Thomas replaces Jonathan Obika.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Malachi Napa replaces Agon Mehmeti.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Northampton411010213669-3340
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

