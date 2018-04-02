Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Oxford United

Shaun Whalley scored twice as League One promotion contenders Shrewsbury beat Oxford.

Jon Nolan also weighed in for Paul Hurst's high-flying side, with Wes Thomas and Joe Rothwell replying for the visitors.

Oxford, still awaiting their first win under recently appointed manager Karl Robinson, started brightly with an early effort from Rothwell deflected wide.

Nolan and Stefan Payne then forced smart saves from Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood before Shrewsbury goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to be alert to push away a shot from Jonathan Obika.

Whalley made the 40th-minute breakthrough when his 20-yard free-kick found the bottom corner of the net.

Shrewsbury doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half when Nolan's shot from outside the box took a deflection on its way to the top corner.

Bryn Morris then headed against the bar for the hosts before Thomas, having just come on as a substitute, tapped home for Oxford from close range just past the hour.

Shrewsbury quickly restored their two-goal cushion as winger Whalley confidently swept home his 12th goal of the season.

Oxford clawed another goal back in the 73rd minute when Rothwell fired home from 20 yards with the aid of a deflection.

