Match ends, MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn returned to the League One summit after Adam Armstrong's first-half double helped secure a 2-1 victory over MK Dons.
Peter Pawlett netted for the Dons midway through the second period during a spirited display from the hosts but it proved too little, too late as Dan Micciche's side slipped into the drop zone.
Rovers did not have to wait long for the opener after Danny Graham's superb long-range pass from inside his own box saw Armstrong race through on goal, beat Robbie Muirhead for pace and fire a right-footed drive home.
And the promotion-chasers' second came just before the break - Graham was again the provider with another accurate through-ball into the path of Armstrong, who cut inside on his left foot before firing an unstoppable effort past keeper Lee Nicholls.
And despite Pawlett reducing the deficit, nodding home from Kieran Agard's excellent cross on 72 minutes, the Dons could not find a leveller as Tony Mowbray's side held firm.
Match report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 5Wootton
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 3LewingtonSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 79'minutes
- 25Brittain
- 6Upson
- 8CisséSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
- 11PawlettBooked at 76mins
- 10Aneke
- 16MuirheadSubstituted forGolbourneat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Reo-Coker
- 12Golbourne
- 13Sietsma
- 14Agard
- 18McGrandles
- 27Ugbo
- 31Thomas-Asante
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 25Downing
- 14Mulgrew
- 3WilliamsBooked at 75mins
- 29Evans
- 6Smallwood
- 23DackSubstituted forBellat 77'minutes
- 18Armstrong
- 20AntonssonSubstituted forPayneat 51'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 17Bell
- 19Payne
- 32Conway
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 11,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Raya Martin.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Brandon Thomas-Asante (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Dean Lewington.
Hand ball by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Amari'i Bell replaces Bradley Dack.
Booking
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).
Booking
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George B Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2. Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Raya Martin.
Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Foul by Scott Wootton (MK Dons).
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.