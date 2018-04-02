League One
MK Dons1Blackburn2

Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Adam Armstrong celebrates a goal
Newcastle United loanee Adam Armstrong has scored nine goals in his last nine appearances for Blackburn

Blackburn returned to the League One summit after Adam Armstrong's first-half double helped secure a 2-1 victory over MK Dons.

Peter Pawlett netted for the Dons midway through the second period during a spirited display from the hosts but it proved too little, too late as Dan Micciche's side slipped into the drop zone.

Rovers did not have to wait long for the opener after Danny Graham's superb long-range pass from inside his own box saw Armstrong race through on goal, beat Robbie Muirhead for pace and fire a right-footed drive home.

And the promotion-chasers' second came just before the break - Graham was again the provider with another accurate through-ball into the path of Armstrong, who cut inside on his left foot before firing an unstoppable effort past keeper Lee Nicholls.

And despite Pawlett reducing the deficit, nodding home from Kieran Agard's excellent cross on 72 minutes, the Dons could not find a leveller as Tony Mowbray's side held firm.

Match report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 5Wootton
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 3LewingtonSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 79'minutes
  • 25Brittain
  • 6Upson
  • 8CisséSubstituted forAgardat 45'minutes
  • 11PawlettBooked at 76mins
  • 10Aneke
  • 16MuirheadSubstituted forGolbourneat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 12Golbourne
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 18McGrandles
  • 27Ugbo
  • 31Thomas-Asante

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 31Bennett
  • 25Downing
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 3WilliamsBooked at 75mins
  • 29Evans
  • 6Smallwood
  • 23DackSubstituted forBellat 77'minutes
  • 18Armstrong
  • 20AntonssonSubstituted forPayneat 51'minutes
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 16Caddis
  • 17Bell
  • 19Payne
  • 32Conway
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
11,215

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2.

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Raya Martin.

Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Brandon Thomas-Asante (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Dean Lewington.

Hand ball by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Amari'i Bell replaces Bradley Dack.

Booking

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).

Booking

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George B Williams (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Blackburn Rovers 2. Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Agard.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Raya Martin.

Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Foul by Scott Wootton (MK Dons).

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Northampton411010213669-3340
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

