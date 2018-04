The League One match between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Easter Monday fixture was called off at 11:20 BST following an inspection by an English Football League official, with the surface deemed unplayable.

Doncaster say a new date for the game will be announced in due course.

Rovers are 13th in the table, while Wimbledon are 20th.