League One
Fleetwood2Bristol Rovers0

Fleetwood Town 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town took a big step to League One survival with victory over 10-man Bristol Rovers.

Town boss John Sheridan has steered Fleetwood from the bottom four to 13th in a seven-match unbeaten run since taking the reins from Uwe Rosler and his side hit the 51-point mark with a gritty performance against Rovers.

It was a clash that was as grey as the skies above Highbury until a second-half sending-off woke the game up.

Bristol's Chris Lines only had himself to blame as he picked up two bookings in quick succession.

The Bristol man was livid by referee Ross Joyce's refusal to award a set-piece after Ellis Harrison and Cian Bolger tangled in Town's half and received a yellow for his protestations in the 55th minute.

But just two minutes later - even after Joyce had told skipper Tom Lockyer to calm his man down - Lines still persisted with his complaints and Joyce sent him for an early bath.

Fleetwood used that man advantage to take the lead through Ashley Hunter, although Rovers nearly struck back but the woodwork thwarted a late Ellis Harrison screamer.

Sheridan's men finally put the game to bed in the 89th minute as Jordy Hiwula latched on to Bobby Grant's through ball to calmly slot home with the hosts securing their fifth-straight clean sheet.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Pond
  • 12Bolger
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16DiagouragaBooked at 41mins
  • 28SowerbySubstituted forGrantat 74'minutes
  • 22Hunter
  • 10McAlenySubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 69'minutes
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forBurnsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 11Grant
  • 18Glendon
  • 19Jones
  • 27Biggins

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22PartingtonSubstituted forSweeneyat 30'minutes
  • 25Craig
  • 4Lockyer
  • 3Brown
  • 19MooreSubstituted forGaffneyat 69'minutes
  • 8O Clarke
  • 14LinesBooked at 57mins
  • 26Bennett
  • 18TelfordSubstituted forRusseat 60'minutes
  • 9Harrison

Substitutes

  • 6Sweeney
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah
  • 30Gaffney
  • 32Russe
  • 39Hargreaves
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
2,890

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 0.

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Attempt saved. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 0. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Paddy Madden.

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bobby Grant.

Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town).

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Jack Sowerby.

Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Byron Moore.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Conor McAleny.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Luke Russe (Bristol Rovers).

Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Luke Russe replaces Dominic Telford.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).

Booking

Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town).

Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Northampton411010213669-3340
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

