Southend United 4-0 Gillingham
Southend scored four times in the first 40 minutes to seal an emphatic 4-0 victory over 10-man Gillingham.
Michael Turner, Theo Robinson and Michael Kightly were all on-target before 20 minutes had been played while Stephen McLaughlin added a fourth before Gills striker Lee Martin saw red on the stroke of half-time.
The Shrimpers were looking to respond to their own 4-0 humbling at Plymouth on Friday and made a fantastic start as Turner headed home in the eighth minute from McLaughlin's left-wing corner.
Three minutes later, Southend doubled their lead when Robinson lashed a volley from inside the area beyond Gillingham goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who had moments earlier kept out Ben Coker's effort.
Southend went further ahead in the 18th minute when Kightly headed home after a stunning strike from McLaughlin had struck the underside of the crossbar.
McLaughlin also worked his way onto the scoresheet five minutes before half-time, heading in a right-wing corner from Kightly.
Gillingham's misery was further compounded when Martin was given his marching orders for a poor challenge on Robinson just before the interval.
The visitors managed to avoid conceding in the second half but the damage was already done as they crashed to a third successive defeat in League One.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 48White
- 6Turner
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forHarrisonat 69'minutes
- 16YearwoodSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
- 8TimlinBooked at 87mins
- 7Kightly
- 31RobinsonSubstituted forLadapoat 77'minutes
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 5Ferdinand
- 13Bishop
- 18Mantom
- 19Ladapo
- 21Harrison
- 44Wright
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'NeillSubstituted forNugentat 51'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 5Ehmer
- 6ZakuaniBooked at 90mins
- 12OgilvieSubstituted forWilkinsonat 25'minutes
- 7WagstaffBooked at 62mins
- 33ByrneBooked at 65mins
- 8HessenthalerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNasseriat 45'minutes
- 3Garmston
- 11MartinBooked at 45mins
- 9Eaves
Substitutes
- 10Wilkinson
- 19Nugent
- 21List
- 30Hadler
- 37Nasseri
- 39Murphy
- 44Moussa
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,466
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 4, Gillingham 0.
Booking
Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Freddie Ladapo (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Freddie Ladapo (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Gillingham).
Booking
Michael Timlin (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Southend United).
Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shayon Harrison (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Josh Wright replaces Dru Yearwood.
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Turner (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Conor Wilkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Theo Robinson.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Michael Timlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Timlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Gillingham).
Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Dru Yearwood (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.