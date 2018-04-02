Oldham Athletic 2-1 Blackpool

From the section

Eoin Doyle grabbed the decisive goal as Oldham boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic victory over Blackpool.

The Latics came from behind to secure their first win in four games and move out of the League One relegation zone.

They could have grabbed an early lead after a mistake in Blackpool's defence, but Doyle saw his close-range effort saved by Joe Lumley.

Ousmane Fane scuffed another chance wide for the home side, while Blackpool's Jimmy Ryan went close with a free-kick.

Lumley made an excellent double save to deny Doyle and Duckens Nazon before Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide parried Kyle Vassell's shot.

The visitors went ahead on 37 minutes when Colin Daniel charged forward from left-back and crossed to Vassell for a close-range finish.

Oldham levelled on the hour mark as substitute Jack Byrne, only two minutes after rising from the bench, seized on a loose ball and crashed his shot into the top corner from 14 yards.

Byrne set up the Latics' winner after 85 minutes, delivering a corner which Doyle nodded in from four yards.

