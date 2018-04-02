Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1.
Oldham Athletic 2-1 Blackpool
Eoin Doyle grabbed the decisive goal as Oldham boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic victory over Blackpool.
The Latics came from behind to secure their first win in four games and move out of the League One relegation zone.
They could have grabbed an early lead after a mistake in Blackpool's defence, but Doyle saw his close-range effort saved by Joe Lumley.
Ousmane Fane scuffed another chance wide for the home side, while Blackpool's Jimmy Ryan went close with a free-kick.
Lumley made an excellent double save to deny Doyle and Duckens Nazon before Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide parried Kyle Vassell's shot.
The visitors went ahead on 37 minutes when Colin Daniel charged forward from left-back and crossed to Vassell for a close-range finish.
Oldham levelled on the hour mark as substitute Jack Byrne, only two minutes after rising from the bench, seized on a loose ball and crashed his shot into the top corner from 14 yards.
Byrne set up the Latics' winner after 85 minutes, delivering a corner which Doyle nodded in from four yards.
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 24Fane
- 40Bryan
- 3Moimbé
- 16McEleneyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHollowayat 76'minutes
- 18PringleSubstituted forByrneat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6GardnerBooked at 71mins
- 15EdmundsonBooked at 78mins
- 13Doyle
- 12NazonSubstituted forObadeyiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 4Wilson
- 10Holloway
- 27Nepomuceno
- 29Byrne
- 30Obadeyi
- 32Benteke
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 18Philliskirk
- 5Robertson
- 16Tilt
- 20Turton
- 44SpearingBooked at 81mins
- 14RyanSubstituted forCullenat 87'minutes
- 24CookeSubstituted forLongstaffat 70'minutes
- 23Daniel
- 7VassellSubstituted forGnanduilletat 73'minutes
- 17Solomon-OtaborBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 9Cullen
- 11Gnanduillet
- 15Longstaff
- 21Menga
- 37Mafoumbi
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 4,309
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1.
Booking
Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic).
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).
Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Edmundson.
Attempt missed. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Rob Hunt.
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Jimmy Ryan.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Byrne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Patrick McEleney.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Kyle Vassell.
Booking
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Sean Longstaff replaces Callum Cooke.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Tope Obadeyi replaces Duckens Nazon.
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).
Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.