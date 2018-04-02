League One
Oldham2Blackpool1

Oldham Athletic 2-1 Blackpool

Eoin Doyle grabbed the decisive goal as Oldham boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic victory over Blackpool.

The Latics came from behind to secure their first win in four games and move out of the League One relegation zone.

They could have grabbed an early lead after a mistake in Blackpool's defence, but Doyle saw his close-range effort saved by Joe Lumley.

Ousmane Fane scuffed another chance wide for the home side, while Blackpool's Jimmy Ryan went close with a free-kick.

Lumley made an excellent double save to deny Doyle and Duckens Nazon before Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide parried Kyle Vassell's shot.

The visitors went ahead on 37 minutes when Colin Daniel charged forward from left-back and crossed to Vassell for a close-range finish.

Oldham levelled on the hour mark as substitute Jack Byrne, only two minutes after rising from the bench, seized on a loose ball and crashed his shot into the top corner from 14 yards.

Byrne set up the Latics' winner after 85 minutes, delivering a corner which Doyle nodded in from four yards.

Match report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 24Fane
  • 40Bryan
  • 3Moimbé
  • 16McEleneyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHollowayat 76'minutes
  • 18PringleSubstituted forByrneat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6GardnerBooked at 71mins
  • 15EdmundsonBooked at 78mins
  • 13Doyle
  • 12NazonSubstituted forObadeyiat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 4Wilson
  • 10Holloway
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 29Byrne
  • 30Obadeyi
  • 32Benteke

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 5Robertson
  • 16Tilt
  • 20Turton
  • 44SpearingBooked at 81mins
  • 14RyanSubstituted forCullenat 87'minutes
  • 24CookeSubstituted forLongstaffat 70'minutes
  • 23Daniel
  • 7VassellSubstituted forGnanduilletat 73'minutes
  • 17Solomon-OtaborBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Aimson
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 9Cullen
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 15Longstaff
  • 21Menga
  • 37Mafoumbi
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
4,309

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1.

Booking

Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic).

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).

Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Edmundson.

Attempt missed. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Rob Hunt.

Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Jimmy Ryan.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Blackpool 1. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Byrne with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Patrick McEleney.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Kyle Vassell.

Booking

Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Sean Longstaff replaces Callum Cooke.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Tope Obadeyi replaces Duckens Nazon.

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).

Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Northampton411010213669-3340
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

