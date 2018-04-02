Match ends, Peterborough United 2, Northampton Town 0.
Peterborough United 2-0 Northampton Town
Northampton suffered another damaging defeat in their battle against relegation from League One after losing at local rivals Peterborough.
The visitors remain in the bottom four thanks to goals from Jack Baldwin and Jack Marriott, which helped to move Posh up to fifth.
The Cobblers ended the game with 10 men after last man Ash Taylor was sent off for fouling Marriott.
Northampton started well but striker Chris Long was denied by Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley after being played through on goal by Matt Crooks.
Peterborough took advantage through two Liam Shephard free-kicks from inside his own half.
The first, in the 12th minute, was headed in by an unmarked Baldwin, and the second two minutes later saw Marriott lob goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell for his 31st goal of the season.
Sam Foley hit the outside of the post for the visitors, who then had Taylor sent off with 11 minutes to go, while many of their fans also called on manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to be sacked.
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2Shephard
- 6Baldwin
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forCooperat 76'minutes
- 8ForresterSubstituted forDoughtyat 90+3'minutes
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 15Ward
- 11MaddisonBooked at 47minsSubstituted forMoriasat 88'minutes
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 16Morias
- 20Doughty
- 32Freestone
- 37Cooper
- 42Grant
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 37Turnbull
- 5Barnett
- 6TaylorBooked at 79mins
- 24FaceyBooked at 90mins
- 14HoskinsBooked at 45mins
- 22CrooksBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBunneyat 87'minutes
- 8FoleySubstituted forAriyibiat 74'minutes
- 29GrimesBooked at 71mins
- 11PowellBooked at 20minsSubstituted forvan Veenat 56'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 19Long
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 2Moloney
- 3Buchanan
- 10van Veen
- 17McWilliams
- 39Bunney
- 45Ariyibi
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,619
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 2, Northampton Town 0.
Foul by Michael Doughty (Peterborough United).
Shay Facey (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Michael Doughty replaces Chris Forrester.
Booking
Shay Facey (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shay Facey (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Junior Morias replaces Marcus Maddison.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Joe Bunney replaces Matt Crooks.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town).
Foul by Chris Forrester (Peterborough United).
Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Shay Facey.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Shay Facey.
Attempt missed. George Cooper (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Ash Taylor (Northampton Town) is shown the red card.
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Northampton Town).
Booking
Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. George Cooper replaces Gwion Edwards.
Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Sam Foley.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.
Booking
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Sam Foley (Northampton Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt saved. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.