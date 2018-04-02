Peterborough United 2-0 Northampton Town

Northampton suffered another damaging defeat in their battle against relegation from League One after losing at local rivals Peterborough.

The visitors remain in the bottom four thanks to goals from Jack Baldwin and Jack Marriott, which helped to move Posh up to fifth.

The Cobblers ended the game with 10 men after last man Ash Taylor was sent off for fouling Marriott.

Northampton started well but striker Chris Long was denied by Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley after being played through on goal by Matt Crooks.

Peterborough took advantage through two Liam Shephard free-kicks from inside his own half.

The first, in the 12th minute, was headed in by an unmarked Baldwin, and the second two minutes later saw Marriott lob goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell for his 31st goal of the season.

Sam Foley hit the outside of the post for the visitors, who then had Taylor sent off with 11 minutes to go, while many of their fans also called on manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to be sacked.

