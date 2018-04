Easter Monday's League One match between Bradford City and Walsall has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Valley Parade.

The fixture was eventually called off at 10:49 BST, with referee Carl Boyeson arriving late for a scheduled inspection after being caught in traffic on the M62.

The decision was taken after factoring in that further rain was forecast.

Bradford are 11th in the table, while Walsall are 18th.