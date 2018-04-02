Match ends, Bristol City 0, Brentford 1.
Bristol City 0-1 Brentford
Bristol City missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places after losing at home to Brentford.
Neal Maupay capped a dominant Bees performance with the winner 10 minutes from time, beating Frank Fielding with a low shot at his near post.
Brentford carved out numerous chances, with Josh Brownhill brilliantly hooking Maupay's header off the line.
City were well below their best and failed to register a single shot on target at Ashton Gate.
By contrast, Dean Smith's side had 27 attempts on goal, with Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon among those to shoot over when well placed.
Victory against Bristol City ended a four-game winless run for Brentford, who remain 11th but narrowed the gap to sixth-placed Middlesbrough to five points.
Boro's draw at Burton meant three points for Lee Johnson's men would have lifted them into the top six, but the 1-0 loss leaves them seventh.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It's disappointing, we wanted to put a show on, we wanted to put on a performance that showed grit, determination.
"I have to give credit to Brentford, they were much the better side.
"What we didn't do was capitalise enough on energy and quality in that counter-attack situation and we had enough of them in the first half."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Pisano
- 4Flint
- 5WrightSubstituted forKellyat 68'minutes
- 3BryanBooked at 86mins
- 8BrownhillBooked at 76mins
- 7SmithBooked at 18mins
- 12Walsh
- 40KentSubstituted forPatersonat 57'minutes
- 14Reid
- 9DiedhiouSubstituted forDjuricat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Baker
- 15Steele
- 20Paterson
- 21Pack
- 22Djuric
- 25Kelly
- 39Diony
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22DalsgaardSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 14Egan
- 33Mepham
- 29Barbet
- 10McEachranSubstituted forYennarisat 74'minutes
- 12Mokotjo
- 7Jozefzoon
- 19Sawyers
- 18JudgeSubstituted forMaupayat 74'minutes
- 11WatkinsBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 8Yennaris
- 9Maupay
- 17Marcondes
- 20Clarke
- 24Ogbene
- 28Daniels
- 47Canos
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 22,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Brentford 1.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Offside, Brentford. Chris Mepham tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.
Offside, Bristol City. Milan Djuric tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) because of an injury.
Booking
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.
Booking
Josh Clarke (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 0, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
Booking
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Josh McEachran.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Neal Maupay replaces Alan Judge.
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.
Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Clarke.