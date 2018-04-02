Bristol City 0-1 Brentford

Bristol City centre-half Aden Flint returned after a three-match suspension, but could not help his side avoid defeat

Bristol City missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places after losing at home to Brentford.

Neal Maupay capped a dominant Bees performance with the winner 10 minutes from time, beating Frank Fielding with a low shot at his near post.

Brentford carved out numerous chances, with Josh Brownhill brilliantly hooking Maupay's header off the line.

City were well below their best and failed to register a single shot on target at Ashton Gate.

By contrast, Dean Smith's side had 27 attempts on goal, with Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon among those to shoot over when well placed.

Victory against Bristol City ended a four-game winless run for Brentford, who remain 11th but narrowed the gap to sixth-placed Middlesbrough to five points.

Boro's draw at Burton meant three points for Lee Johnson's men would have lifted them into the top six, but the 1-0 loss leaves them seventh.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's disappointing, we wanted to put a show on, we wanted to put on a performance that showed grit, determination.

"I have to give credit to Brentford, they were much the better side.

"What we didn't do was capitalise enough on energy and quality in that counter-attack situation and we had enough of them in the first half."