Championship
Bristol City0Brentford1

Bristol City 0-1 Brentford

Aden Flint
Bristol City centre-half Aden Flint returned after a three-match suspension, but could not help his side avoid defeat

Bristol City missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places after losing at home to Brentford.

Neal Maupay capped a dominant Bees performance with the winner 10 minutes from time, beating Frank Fielding with a low shot at his near post.

Brentford carved out numerous chances, with Josh Brownhill brilliantly hooking Maupay's header off the line.

City were well below their best and failed to register a single shot on target at Ashton Gate.

By contrast, Dean Smith's side had 27 attempts on goal, with Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon among those to shoot over when well placed.

Victory against Bristol City ended a four-game winless run for Brentford, who remain 11th but narrowed the gap to sixth-placed Middlesbrough to five points.

Boro's draw at Burton meant three points for Lee Johnson's men would have lifted them into the top six, but the 1-0 loss leaves them seventh.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's disappointing, we wanted to put a show on, we wanted to put on a performance that showed grit, determination.

"I have to give credit to Brentford, they were much the better side.

"What we didn't do was capitalise enough on energy and quality in that counter-attack situation and we had enough of them in the first half."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Pisano
  • 4Flint
  • 5WrightSubstituted forKellyat 68'minutes
  • 3BryanBooked at 86mins
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 76mins
  • 7SmithBooked at 18mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 40KentSubstituted forPatersonat 57'minutes
  • 14Reid
  • 9DiedhiouSubstituted forDjuricat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Baker
  • 15Steele
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Pack
  • 22Djuric
  • 25Kelly
  • 39Diony

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 22DalsgaardSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 14Egan
  • 33Mepham
  • 29Barbet
  • 10McEachranSubstituted forYennarisat 74'minutes
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 7Jozefzoon
  • 19Sawyers
  • 18JudgeSubstituted forMaupayat 74'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 8Yennaris
  • 9Maupay
  • 17Marcondes
  • 20Clarke
  • 24Ogbene
  • 28Daniels
  • 47Canos
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
22,049

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away27
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 0, Brentford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Brentford 1.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

Offside, Brentford. Chris Mepham tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joe Bryan.

Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.

Offside, Bristol City. Milan Djuric tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.

Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).

Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) because of an injury.

Booking

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.

Booking

Josh Clarke (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 0, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.

Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).

Booking

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Josh McEachran.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Neal Maupay replaces Alan Judge.

Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.

Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Clarke.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich40158174951-253
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

