Burton Albion 1-1 Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga scrambled in Middlesbrough's equaliser after coming off the bench

Britt Assombalonga's 90th-minute header rescued a draw for play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough at bottom side Burton.

Lloyd Dyer's low cross was tucked in by Marvin Sordell for his first goal in 20 games, with the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Boro were uninspiring but should have scored when Assombalonga smashed over in the box from Adama Traore's pass.

However, the £15m record signing was on hand to bundle home a rebound after Jack Harrison's shot had hit the bar.

The point kept Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough sixth, though Sheffield United will knock them out of the final play-off spot with victory over Cardiff in Monday's late kick-off.

Burton, meanwhile, moved level on points with second-bottom Sunderland but are five points from safety with six games to play.

Sordell's strike was their first goal at the Pirelli Stadium in five games and gave them a half-time lead for the first time since Boxing Day.

Boro changed shape before half-time, bringing on Assombalonga for midfielder Jonny Howson and the striker, who had scored braces in his previous two Championship matches against Burton, repaid his manager's faith right at the death.

Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"We had chances to make it two, that was the only thing I thought we could have done better.

"Nothing dropped for us, certainly in the penalty area, with crosses getting blocked, but we should have just gone and got that second goal.

"It was a good goal we scored early on - it should have been enough for the three points."

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"We started very, very poorly, it took us ages to get going, but the last 20 minutes I thought we ramped up the pressure.

"I'm very pleased we got the equaliser. I know how difficult it is to come here, I've seen teams get turned over on a regular basis, so I'm pleased with a point.

"Am I pleased with the performance? No, they know that, but the point was important."