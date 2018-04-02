Championship
Burton1Middlesbrough1

Burton Albion 1-1 Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga looks around after scoring for Middlesbrough
Britt Assombalonga scrambled in Middlesbrough's equaliser after coming off the bench

Britt Assombalonga's 90th-minute header rescued a draw for play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough at bottom side Burton.

Lloyd Dyer's low cross was tucked in by Marvin Sordell for his first goal in 20 games, with the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Boro were uninspiring but should have scored when Assombalonga smashed over in the box from Adama Traore's pass.

However, the £15m record signing was on hand to bundle home a rebound after Jack Harrison's shot had hit the bar.

The point kept Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough sixth, though Sheffield United will knock them out of the final play-off spot with victory over Cardiff in Monday's late kick-off.

Burton, meanwhile, moved level on points with second-bottom Sunderland but are five points from safety with six games to play.

Sordell's strike was their first goal at the Pirelli Stadium in five games and gave them a half-time lead for the first time since Boxing Day.

Boro changed shape before half-time, bringing on Assombalonga for midfielder Jonny Howson and the striker, who had scored braces in his previous two Championship matches against Burton, repaid his manager's faith right at the death.

Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"We had chances to make it two, that was the only thing I thought we could have done better.

"Nothing dropped for us, certainly in the penalty area, with crosses getting blocked, but we should have just gone and got that second goal.

"It was a good goal we scored early on - it should have been enough for the three points."

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"We started very, very poorly, it took us ages to get going, but the last 20 minutes I thought we ramped up the pressure.

"I'm very pleased we got the equaliser. I know how difficult it is to come here, I've seen teams get turned over on a regular basis, so I'm pleased with a point.

"Am I pleased with the performance? No, they know that, but the point was important."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1BywaterBooked at 50mins
  • 2Brayford
  • 15NaylorBooked at 82mins
  • 5McFadzeanSubstituted forTurnerat 90+1'minutes
  • 14McCroryBooked at 67mins
  • 17Sordell
  • 19Davenport
  • 21AkpanSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes
  • 11Dyer
  • 27BoyceSubstituted forAllenat 86'minutes
  • 9Bent

Substitutes

  • 4Allen
  • 6Turner
  • 7Murphy
  • 20Samuelsen
  • 23Buxton
  • 26Sbarra
  • 29Egert

Middlesbrough

  • 25Randolph
  • 14Cranie
  • 4Ayala
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 16HowsonSubstituted forAssombalongaat 37'minutes
  • 7LeadbitterSubstituted forClaytonat 79'minutes
  • 27Besic
  • 37Traoré
  • 11Bamford
  • 19DowningSubstituted forHarrisonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 5Shotton
  • 8Clayton
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 20Fry
  • 23Harrison
  • 30Baker
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
4,468

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer following a fast break.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).

Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).

Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Burton Albion. Jacob Davenport tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Ben Turner replaces Kyle McFadzean.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) header from very close range to the top right corner.

Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Bent.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Jamie Allen replaces Liam Boyce.

Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Muhamed Besic.

Booking

Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Davenport with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough).

Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton replaces Grant Leadbitter.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Murphy replaces Hope Akpan.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.

Attempt saved. Muhamed Besic (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Damien McCrory.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jack Harrison replaces Stewart Downing.

Offside, Burton Albion. Jacob Davenport tries a through ball, but Liam Boyce is caught offside.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but George Friend is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Damien McCrory (Burton Albion).

Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.

Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich40158174951-253
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

