Burton Albion 1-1 Middlesbrough
Britt Assombalonga's 90th-minute header rescued a draw for play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough at bottom side Burton.
Lloyd Dyer's low cross was tucked in by Marvin Sordell for his first goal in 20 games, with the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.
Boro were uninspiring but should have scored when Assombalonga smashed over in the box from Adama Traore's pass.
However, the £15m record signing was on hand to bundle home a rebound after Jack Harrison's shot had hit the bar.
The point kept Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough sixth, though Sheffield United will knock them out of the final play-off spot with victory over Cardiff in Monday's late kick-off.
Burton, meanwhile, moved level on points with second-bottom Sunderland but are five points from safety with six games to play.
Sordell's strike was their first goal at the Pirelli Stadium in five games and gave them a half-time lead for the first time since Boxing Day.
Boro changed shape before half-time, bringing on Assombalonga for midfielder Jonny Howson and the striker, who had scored braces in his previous two Championship matches against Burton, repaid his manager's faith right at the death.
Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:
"We had chances to make it two, that was the only thing I thought we could have done better.
"Nothing dropped for us, certainly in the penalty area, with crosses getting blocked, but we should have just gone and got that second goal.
"It was a good goal we scored early on - it should have been enough for the three points."
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:
"We started very, very poorly, it took us ages to get going, but the last 20 minutes I thought we ramped up the pressure.
"I'm very pleased we got the equaliser. I know how difficult it is to come here, I've seen teams get turned over on a regular basis, so I'm pleased with a point.
"Am I pleased with the performance? No, they know that, but the point was important."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1BywaterBooked at 50mins
- 2Brayford
- 15NaylorBooked at 82mins
- 5McFadzeanSubstituted forTurnerat 90+1'minutes
- 14McCroryBooked at 67mins
- 17Sordell
- 19Davenport
- 21AkpanSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes
- 11Dyer
- 27BoyceSubstituted forAllenat 86'minutes
- 9Bent
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 6Turner
- 7Murphy
- 20Samuelsen
- 23Buxton
- 26Sbarra
- 29Egert
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 14Cranie
- 4Ayala
- 6Gibson
- 3Friend
- 16HowsonSubstituted forAssombalongaat 37'minutes
- 7LeadbitterSubstituted forClaytonat 79'minutes
- 27Besic
- 37Traoré
- 11Bamford
- 19DowningSubstituted forHarrisonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 5Shotton
- 8Clayton
- 9Assombalonga
- 20Fry
- 23Harrison
- 30Baker
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 4,468
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer following a fast break.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Burton Albion. Jacob Davenport tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Ben Turner replaces Kyle McFadzean.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) header from very close range to the top right corner.
Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Bent.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jamie Allen replaces Liam Boyce.
Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Muhamed Besic.
Booking
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Jacob Davenport (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Davenport with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough).
Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton replaces Grant Leadbitter.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Murphy replaces Hope Akpan.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.
Attempt saved. Muhamed Besic (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Damien McCrory.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jack Harrison replaces Stewart Downing.
Offside, Burton Albion. Jacob Davenport tries a through ball, but Liam Boyce is caught offside.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but George Friend is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Damien McCrory (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.