Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Millwall 2.
Ipswich Town 2-2 Millwall
Millwall were forced to work hard as they extended their Championship unbeaten run to 14 games at Ipswich.
Despite Town dominating it was Millwall who took the lead when Jake Cooper headed in Ben Marshall's cross.
Martyn Waghorn got Ipswich level after a goalmouth scramble and he put the hosts ahead two minutes later as he pounced on a defensive mistake.
George Saville levelled with a good finish for Millwall, before the Lions laid siege to Ipswich's goal late on.
Millwall remain in eighth place, a point off the play-offs, while Ipswich stay 13th after their first home game since manager Mick McCarthy announced he will leave the club when his contract ends in the summer.
Ipswich had not scored at home since January but started well with Waghorn having an early penalty appeal turned down, while Cole Skuse and Mustapha Carayol both went close before Cooper opened the scoring.
The Lions should have doubled their lead seven minutes later, but Saville shot wide as Town had their ninth successive goalless first half.
But after a tactical change by McCarthy Waghorn got his quick-fire brace as Town took control, only for Saville to show great composure as he fired home his 10th goal of the season to level.
Ipswich had goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski to thank as he made three excellent saves in the final minutes - first from Lee Gregory, as George Saville hit the post with the follow-up - before the Polish stopper brilliantly denied Mahlon Romeo and Jed Wallace in added time.
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy:
"I've never been in a driverless car and I never, ever intend getting in one.
"But it must be what it feels like. The car's yours and the responsibility still lies with you but you haven't really got control over it and I'm not enjoying it, no.
"I'm just being honest about how I feel but I'm not enjoying it."
Millwall boss Neil Harris:
"It's hard to criticise my players because of the form we're in but if I want to set standards as the manager of the football club then I could tell them - and I did tell them after the game - that wasn't good enough.
"We should have won that game. Today we missed countless opportunities. We gave two poor goals away but we, as an attacking team, need to get the defence out of a hole.
"We should have scored seven in the last 10 minutes of the game and not to get one was criminal."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 6Webster
- 4Chambers
- 3Knudsen
- 12SpenceBooked at 80mins
- 8SkuseSubstituted forHyamat 76'minutes
- 25GleesonBooked at 82mins
- 30KenlockSubstituted forFolamiat 45'minutes
- 32CarayolBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWardat 64'minutes
- 9WaghornBooked at 90mins
- 11Celina
Substitutes
- 16Connolly
- 18Ward
- 19Hyam
- 20Sears
- 24Crowe
- 27Carter-Vickers
- 34Folami
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 35Cooper
- 3Meredith
- 14Wallace
- 23Saville
- 6Williams
- 44MarshallSubstituted forO'Brienat 79'minutes
- 20MorisonSubstituted forElliottat 79'minutes
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cahill
- 10Onyedinma
- 16Martin
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 19Elliott
- 22O'Brien
- 24Shackell
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 16,010
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Millwall 2.
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).
Booking
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Attempt blocked. Tom Elliott (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.
Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Attempt saved. Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Williams.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Elliott.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo with a cross.
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Attempt missed. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Hyam with a cross.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Booking
Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich Town).
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Ben Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tom Elliott replaces Steve Morison.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Hyam replaces Cole Skuse because of an injury.
Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Offside, Millwall. Steve Morison tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) because of an injury.