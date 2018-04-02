Ipswich Town 2-2 Millwall

Martyn Waghorn took his tally to 14 goals for the season for Ipswich Town

Millwall were forced to work hard as they extended their Championship unbeaten run to 14 games at Ipswich.

Despite Town dominating it was Millwall who took the lead when Jake Cooper headed in Ben Marshall's cross.

Martyn Waghorn got Ipswich level after a goalmouth scramble and he put the hosts ahead two minutes later as he pounced on a defensive mistake.

George Saville levelled with a good finish for Millwall, before the Lions laid siege to Ipswich's goal late on.

Millwall remain in eighth place, a point off the play-offs, while Ipswich stay 13th after their first home game since manager Mick McCarthy announced he will leave the club when his contract ends in the summer.

Ipswich had not scored at home since January but started well with Waghorn having an early penalty appeal turned down, while Cole Skuse and Mustapha Carayol both went close before Cooper opened the scoring.

The Lions should have doubled their lead seven minutes later, but Saville shot wide as Town had their ninth successive goalless first half.

But after a tactical change by McCarthy Waghorn got his quick-fire brace as Town took control, only for Saville to show great composure as he fired home his 10th goal of the season to level.

Ipswich had goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski to thank as he made three excellent saves in the final minutes - first from Lee Gregory, as George Saville hit the post with the follow-up - before the Polish stopper brilliantly denied Mahlon Romeo and Jed Wallace in added time.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy:

"I've never been in a driverless car and I never, ever intend getting in one.

"But it must be what it feels like. The car's yours and the responsibility still lies with you but you haven't really got control over it and I'm not enjoying it, no.

"I'm just being honest about how I feel but I'm not enjoying it."

Millwall boss Neil Harris:

"It's hard to criticise my players because of the form we're in but if I want to set standards as the manager of the football club then I could tell them - and I did tell them after the game - that wasn't good enough.

"We should have won that game. Today we missed countless opportunities. We gave two poor goals away but we, as an attacking team, need to get the defence out of a hole.

"We should have scored seven in the last 10 minutes of the game and not to get one was criminal."