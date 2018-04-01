Championship
Sunderland15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland celebrate
Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship with their win at Derby on Friday
Click here for live text coverage on Monday 12:30-22:00 BST

Sunderland will assess striker Joel Asoro before they face Sheffield Wednesday after he missed Friday's 4-1 win at Derby County with a head injury.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter will not face the Owls because of suspension.

Wednesday could give a first start since August to Fernando Forestieri, who returned from long-term injury with a goal against Preston on Friday.

Otherwise, boss Jos Luhukay has no new concerns as his side look to build on their 4-1 success over North End.

Match facts

  • Sunderland have only lost one of their last 13 league matches against the Owls (W8 D4), a 2-1 defeat in March 1997 in the Premier League.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win any of their last nine away league visits to Sunderland (D3 L6) since winning 2-1 in August 1969 at Roker Park.
  • The Black Cats have won none of their last eight league matches played on Monday at the Stadium of Light (D5 L3), last winning against West Brom in August 2006.
  • The Owls are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches played in April (W7 D4), winning each of the last six in a row.
  • Only in 2005/06 (1) have Sunderland won fewer home league games after their first 19 of the season than in 2017/18 (2). The Black Cats suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2005/06.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has scored three goals in his last four away league games for the Owls, as many as he netted in his previous 42 (including play-offs).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

