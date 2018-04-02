Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Cardiff City 1.
Sheffield United 1-1 Cardiff City
A stoppage-time Anthony Pilkington volley salvaged a point for Cardiff City against play-off hopefuls Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Leon Clarke's deflected effort gave the Blades the lead, before Pilkington struck a minute into injury time.
Cardiff have opened up an eight-point gap on third-placed Fulham in the Championship.
However, Neil Warnock's side missed out a 71-year-old club record-equalling ninth successive win.
Leon Clarke's first-half strike looked to have made it an unhappy return for Warnock to his boyhood club, but substitute Pilkington struck in the 91st minute to maintain their 13-game unbeaten league run.
United are ninth are in the table, one point outside the play-off places.
Warnock managed the Blades from 1999-2007 and took them to the Premier League in 2006.
John Lundstram could have given the hosts the lead inside the first two minutes, but his headed effort from six yards out lacked power and was straight at keeper Neil Etheridge.
Cardiff's first chance came when Marko Grujic's shot from outside the box was deflected towards goal by Kenneth Zohore, but the striker was ruled offside and Blades keeper Simon Moore always had it covered.
Clarke's first goal since New Year's Day gave the hosts the lead against the run of play just before the half-hour mark.
Lundstram played a neat ball into his feet and Clarke managed to get his shot away off Bruno Manga to breach the best defence in the Championship this season.
The Blades dominated the rest of the first half, with the Bluebirds unable to get a foothold.
Cardiff brought on Gary Madine for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the second half and started with purpose.
Aron Gunnarsson beat two men down the right before firing across the face of goal.
Zohore got himself into the box moments later, but his shot was palmed over by Moore.
The hosts reasserted themselves back into the game as Wales international David Brooks' shot was bravely blocked by Etheridge after good work from John Fleck.
United substitute Clayton Donaldson was unlucky to hit the woodwork with Etheridge well beaten.
United also had a shout for a penalty when Lee Evans claimed to have been clipped by Manga in the penalty area, but nothing was given.
Cardiff did not look like scoring until the ball fell nicely for substitute Pilkington, who fired the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 6Basham
- 19StearmanSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 7Lundstram
- 20EvansSubstituted forLeonardat 88'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 36BrooksSubstituted forDonaldsonat 72'minutes
- 9Clarke
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 11Donaldson
- 13Wright
- 14Leonard
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 31Eastwood
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3BennettBooked at 29mins
- 18Paterson
- 24Grujic
- 17Gunnarsson
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forMadineat 45'minutes
- 10ZohoreSubstituted forPilkingtonat 78'minutes
- 33HoilettSubstituted forWildschutat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 13Pilkington
- 21Bryson
- 28Murphy
- 29Ward
- 35Wildschut
- 44Madine
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 25,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Cardiff City 1.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Cardiff City 1. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Madine with a headed pass.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Marko Grujic (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Leonard replaces Lee Evans.
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Lee Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack O'Connell.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Attempt blocked. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Lee Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Yanic Wildschut replaces David Junior Hoilett.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross following a set piece situation.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. Sean Morrison tries a through ball, but David Junior Hoilett is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces David Brooks.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jake M Wright replaces Richard Stearman because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Madine with a headed pass.