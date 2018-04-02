Queens Park Rangers 4-1 Norwich City

Matt Smith towered over Angus Gunn to head in QPR's second goal

QPR came from 1-0 down to pick up all three points in a thriller with Norwich City, as forward Matt Smith played a vital role in three of the R's goals.

A scrappy own goal by Ryan Manning put Norwich ahead, but the home side equalised moments later through Massimo Luongo's left-footed shot.

Smith's towering header completed the turnaround, before he set up Eberechi Eze to score QPR's third.

A Jake Bidwell cross found Manning, who headed home to seal the three points.

QPR made four changes to the side who lost to Reading 1-0 on Friday, as did the Canaries, who dominated the opening stages of the match.

Winger Josh Murphy provided Norwich well with quick balls into the box but the visitors failed to impress in the final third.

It still seemed the home side were in for a tough time, but Luongo's equaliser 60 seconds after the opener turned the game on its head.

Smith, who had been directly involved in seven goals in his past six league starts for QPR at Loftus Road, was in fine form scoring one and assisting two.

QPR boss Ian Holloway said:

"I thought the lads showed terrific skill and mentality to score as early as we did. It was a fantastic goal - a couple of little one-twos.

"We've got belief and why wouldn't you have that with the skill we have on the pitch? I can see us getting stronger and stronger."

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"Perhaps the first half was a bit too easy, I feel like we had a good first half, we deserved to be in it.

"I feel like they didn't create any chances out of the game... they just played the long balls."