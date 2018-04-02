Nottingham Forest P-P Barnsley

From the section

The River Trent near the City Ground has swelled following downpours in Nottingham

Nottingham Forest's Easter Monday Championship match against Barnsley has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the City Ground.

A combination of heavy and persistent rain and the rising River Trent nearby led to the decision following a 12:00 GMT pitch inspection.

The match has been rearranged for Tuesday, 24 April (19:45 BST).

Forest slipped a place to 17th in the table after Monday's fixtures, while Barnsley remaining third from bottom.