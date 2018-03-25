Northern Ireland U21 v Iceland U21

Paul Smyth performed a backflip after scoring Northern Ireland's winner against South Korea

Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough wants the loss of Paul Smyth to not be keenly felt when they host Iceland in Coleraine on Monday night.

QPR winger Smyth scored on his Northern Ireland senior debut as he hit the winner in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over South Korea at Windsor Park.

However, Smyth's booking in the Under-21s' 5-3 defeat by Spain on Thursday means he is banned for Monday's match.

"One or two faces will come in," said manager Baraclough.

"Paul Smyth is suspended anyway, so someone gets a chance and they've got to come in and take their chance."

Baraclough should be able to call on Shayne Lavery, who scored twice in Thursday's defeat by the group leaders after he was an unused substitute in the senior game against the South Koreans.

Northern Ireland are second in their under-21 group, three points clear of fourth-placed Iceland, with a runners-up finish potentially enough to secure a play-off spot.

"We've got to pick them up, mentally and physically. It was tiring (against Spain). They got through a hell of a load of work. That's why we have a squad as well," added Baraclough.