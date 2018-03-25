Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 2
Northern Ireland U2119:30Iceland U21
Venue: Windsor Park

Northern Ireland U21 v Iceland U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live on the BBC Sport NI website from 19:40 BST

Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough wants the loss of Paul Smyth to not be keenly felt when they host Iceland in Coleraine on Monday night.

QPR winger Smyth scored on his Northern Ireland senior debut as he hit the winner in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over South Korea at Windsor Park.

However, Smyth's booking in the Under-21s' 5-3 defeat by Spain on Thursday means he is banned for Monday's match.

"One or two faces will come in," said manager Baraclough.

"Paul Smyth is suspended anyway, so someone gets a chance and they've got to come in and take their chance."

Baraclough should be able to call on Shayne Lavery, who scored twice in Thursday's defeat by the group leaders after he was an unused substitute in the senior game against the South Koreans.

Northern Ireland are second in their under-21 group, three points clear of fourth-placed Iceland, with a runners-up finish potentially enough to secure a play-off spot.

"We've got to pick them up, mentally and physically. It was tiring (against Spain). They got through a hell of a load of work. That's why we have a squad as well," added Baraclough.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 26th March 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2165101921716
2Croatia U2164111751213
3Belarus U21631286210
4Czech Rep U215311109110
5Moldova U216105516-113
6San Marino U217007122-210

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2155001651115
2Northern Ireland U2163121110110
3Slovakia U216303814-69
4Iceland U2152127617
5Albania U21613267-16
6Estonia U216015612-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2154012051512
2Poland U215320136711
3Georgia U216213713-67
4Finland U215131811-36
5Faroe Islands U216123611-55
6Lithuania U215104311-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U215410102813
2Ukraine U21522110468
3Scotland U2162227708
4Netherlands U21522113498
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U215023116-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2165012361715
2R. of Ireland U21531193610
3Kosovo U21731388010
4Norway U21622278-18
5Israel U216213913-47
6Azerbaijan U216015321-181

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U216420105514
2Sweden U215320134911
3Hungary U215320103711
4Cyprus U217205717-106
5Turkey U21612337-45
6Malta U215005310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2166001931618
2Russia U216411127513
3Austria U21530213499
4Armenia U217214511-67
5Gibraltar U217106120-193
6Macedonia U215104611-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21633093612
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2164021551012
3Portugal U215311135810
4Wales U21621368-27
5Switzerland U21621358-37
6Liechtenstein U215005120-190

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2166001851318
2Slovenia U215311106410
3Kazakhstan U216132811-36
4Bulgaria U21512268-25
5Montenegro U216114712-54
6Luxembourg U216114613-74
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

