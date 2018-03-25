BBC Sport - Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women - highlights

Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Reading

Watch highlights as league leaders Chelsea fight back from 2-0 down to earn a draw at home to Reading in the WSL.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Reading

Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Swann critical of 'friendless' Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Adam Gilchrist: 'We're the laughing stock of the sporting world'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

24/03/2018

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

England goalscorer Lingard takes on footballing cousin

Video

Cambridge seal convincing men's Boat Race win over Oxford

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Dominant Cambridge claim women's boat race win

  • From the section Rowing
Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired