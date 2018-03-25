BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs: Wales 'made China look very ordinary'

'We made China look ordinary' - Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says his side made China look ordinary during their 6-0 win in the China Cup.

Giggs added that Wales will have to up their game against Uruguay in the China Cup final if they are to win.

Wales face Uruguay in the final on Monday at 12:35 BST.

