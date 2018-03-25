Irish Premiership: Depleted Crusaders target top spot in Warrenpoint game

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley attempts to hook the ball away from Warrenpoint's Jordan Lyttle

Crusaders will return to the top by avoiding defeat at Warrenpoint Town on Monday night but they are without five players for the Milltown match.

Jordan Owens, Billy Joe Burns, Philip Lowry and David Cushley are suspended while Gavin Whyte is on international duty with Northern Ireland U21s.

Coleraine moved a point clear of the Crues by beating Ards on Friday night.

Ballymena will secure a top-six berth for the end-of-season split if they beat Ballinamallard at the Showgrounds.

United would replace Glentoran, who they defeated 2-1 on Friday night, in sixth spot with three points against the basement team.

"This game is massive for us - we want to consolidate ourselves as a top six side," said Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey.

"Ballinamallard drew with Linfield on Friday night and Harry McConkey has his team fighting for their lives so we know we have it all to do."

Ballymena have suffered a major blow ahead of Monday's game with the news that striker Johnny McMurray has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Sky Blues forward Johnny McMurray is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign

This is Crusaders' game in hand over Coleraine and returning to the Premiership summit would be a confidence boost going into the final five fixtures.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter hopes his fringe players can grab their chance against a Town team sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone.

"That's the rigours of the Irish League - it's inevitable that your going to get a few boys missing games," he said.

"Unfortunately, we are going to get four of five of them missing a game at the one time.

"The players standing in reserve, the likes of Michael Carvill and Jonny Bonner, need to get fit and ready to play and they will."