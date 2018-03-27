BBC Sport - Brazil 1-7 Germany, 2014 World Cup semi-final: The night hosts collapsed
World Cup rewind - the night Brazil collapsed
- From the section Football
Before Brazil's friendly with Germany on Tuesday, BBC Sport rewinds to the 2014 World Cup semi-final when the hosts were hammered 7-1 in Belo Horizonte.
WATCH MORE: That night when England were amazing at football
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired