Women's Super League 1
Arsenal Women1Chelsea Ladies1

Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

'Absolutely brilliant' - Mead equalises for Arsenal v Chelsea

Chelsea's Women's Super League One title challenge was dented as they drew with Arsenal at Borehamwood.

Fran Kirby poked the leaders ahead from Ramona Bachmann's pass after the Swiss striker collected a poor clearance by Arsenal goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl kept out efforts from Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema before Mead's superb leveller in first-half stoppage time.

Mead ran from the halfway line and finished past Lindahl from close range.

Unbeaten Chelsea, who secured a Champions League semi-final spot on Wednesday, could have won it late on but Van Veenendaal denied substitute Erin Cuthbert from 15 yards.

Manchester City are three points behind Emma Hayes' side but have played two games fewer and will replace the Blues at the top of the table if they beat Reading by a margin of four or more goals on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST).

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro was absent for the game as he has returned to his native Australia following a family bereavement.

Fran Kirby celebrates a goal for Chelsea
Chelsea could not hold on to the lead given to them by Fran Kirby in the first half

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 18Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3Mitchell
  • 20JanssenSubstituted forO'Reillyat 72'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 23MeadSubstituted forMcCabeat 88'minutes
  • 8Nobbs
  • 21van de Donk
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forCarterat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Carter
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 15McCabe
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 29Cooke

Chelsea Ladies

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Bright
  • 18Mjelde
  • 16Eriksson
  • 3Blundell
  • 2ThorisdottirBooked at 84mins
  • 10Ji
  • 20Andersson
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forCuthbertat 71'minutes
  • 23BachmannSubstituted forDavisonat 88'minutes
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 5Flaherty
  • 7Davison
  • 9Aluko
  • 11Rafferty
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 28Telford
Attendance:
1,807

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamChelsea Ladies
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Chelsea Ladies 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Chelsea Ladies 1.

Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maria Thorisdottir.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).

Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe replaces Beth Mead.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Gemma Davison replaces Ramona Bachmann.

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women).

Booking

Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies).

Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Danielle Carter replaces Vivianne Miedema.

Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).

Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

Hand ball by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).

Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Erin Cuthbert tries a through ball, but Francesca Kirby is caught offside.

Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women).

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Heather O'Reilly replaces Dominique Janssen.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Erin Cuthbert replaces Drew Spence.

Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Ramona Bachmann is caught offside.

Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies138503492529
2Man City Women1282233132026
3B'ham City Ladies137152215722
4Arsenal Women1163222121021
5Liverpool Ladies127052417721
6Reading Women1254326141219
7Sunderland Ladies124171128-1713
8Everton Ladies113171416-210
9Bristol City Women11218529-247
10Yeovil Town Ladies110011038-380
View full Women's Super League 1 table

