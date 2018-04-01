Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Absolutely brilliant' - Mead equalises for Arsenal v Chelsea

Chelsea's Women's Super League One title challenge was dented as they drew with Arsenal at Borehamwood.

Fran Kirby poked the leaders ahead from Ramona Bachmann's pass after the Swiss striker collected a poor clearance by Arsenal goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl kept out efforts from Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema before Mead's superb leveller in first-half stoppage time.

Mead ran from the halfway line and finished past Lindahl from close range.

Unbeaten Chelsea, who secured a Champions League semi-final spot on Wednesday, could have won it late on but Van Veenendaal denied substitute Erin Cuthbert from 15 yards.

Manchester City are three points behind Emma Hayes' side but have played two games fewer and will replace the Blues at the top of the table if they beat Reading by a margin of four or more goals on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST).

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro was absent for the game as he has returned to his native Australia following a family bereavement.

Chelsea could not hold on to the lead given to them by Fran Kirby in the first half