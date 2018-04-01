Manchester City Women 0-2 Reading Women

Kirsty Pearce has scored one goal for Reading Women this season

Manchester City Women missed the chance to draw level on points with Women's Super League One leaders Chelsea Ladies as they were beaten by Reading Women.

Remi Allen gave Reading the lead just after the half-hour mark when she pulled off a tremendous bicycle kick.

Visiting captain Kirsty Pearce doubled Reading's lead with a header after she linked on to Jo Potter's cross.

Reading had Potter sent off for fouling Nikita Parris late on but City could not make their extra player count.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea Ladies drew 1-1 against Arsenal Women, and City's defeat means they fell three points behind Emma Hayes' side.

City, who are four points in front of third-placed Birmingham City Ladies, have one game in hand on Chelsea however.