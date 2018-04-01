Match ends, Manchester City Women 0, Reading FC Women 2.
Manchester City Women 0-2 Reading Women
-
Manchester City Women missed the chance to draw level on points with Women's Super League One leaders Chelsea Ladies as they were beaten by Reading Women.
Remi Allen gave Reading the lead just after the half-hour mark when she pulled off a tremendous bicycle kick.
Visiting captain Kirsty Pearce doubled Reading's lead with a header after she linked on to Jo Potter's cross.
Reading had Potter sent off for fouling Nikita Parris late on but City could not make their extra player count.
Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea Ladies drew 1-1 against Arsenal Women, and City's defeat means they fell three points behind Emma Hayes' side.
City, who are four points in front of third-placed Birmingham City Ladies, have one game in hand on Chelsea however.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8ScottSubstituted forChristiansenat 49'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 12Stanway
- 17Parris
- 16RossSubstituted forNadimat 57'minutes
- 7LawleySubstituted forEmslieat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 2Jans
- 4Middag
- 10Nadim
- 11Christiansen
- 22Emslie
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22PotterBooked at 81mins
- 20Harding
- 7Furness
- 18MooreBooked at 74mins
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forGreenat 86'minutes
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 1,274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Reading FC Women 2.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie Houghton.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Anna Green replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Demi Stokes with a cross.
Foul by Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) is shown the red card.
Foul by Jo Potter (Reading FC Women).
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jade Moore.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt missed. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abbie McManus.
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Keira Walsh.