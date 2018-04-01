Match ends, Dundee 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts all but secured their top six place after holding on for a point at Dens Park.
The visitors were ahead on two minutes when Ross Callachan finished off a long passing sequence with a neat turn and curling shot into the far corner.
The hosts responded well and were level when Sofien Moussa bundled in an excellent cross from Roarie Deacon.
Dundee, who ended a run of five home defeats, were the more menacing side late on but could not find a winner.
The Dark Blues stay 10th, moving four points away from Partick Thistle in the play-off place, while Hearts are now six points clear of seventh-placed Motherwell, with a significantly superior goal difference.
The Steelmen play their game in hand at home to Aberdeen on Tuesday, while Hearts host the same opposition next weekend, with their only rivals for the last remaining place in the Premiership's top half going to St Johnstone before the split.
A lively first half began in whirlwind fashion as Callachan finished off a lovely, flowing move with a composed shot beyond outstretched goalkeeper Elliot Parish.
It was a terrific finish from the midfielder but Dundee manager Neil McCann, on the touchline after contesting a ban, will have been furious about the uncertain home defending.
The home side responded well, with Simon Murray denied an equaliser by Jon McLaughlin, who raced out of his goal to block the striker's effort.
Referee Kevin Clancy was a busy man issuing yellow cards to both Hearts centre forward Kyle Lafferty and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara for diving as six players were cautioned before the interval.
Dundee's perseverance paid off with a fine equaliser as Deacon sent in an inch-perfect cross for Moussa to throw himself at inside the six yard box.
The hosts came out of the traps quickly in the second half and Mark O'Hara tried his luck from distance with the ball drifting over the crossbar.
With an hour on the clock, Dundee came close to taking the lead when man-of-the-match Paul McGowan floated in a corner that was met by the head of Steven Caulker.
The defender knocked the ball towards Murray, who flicked it on with his head only for Steven Naismith to clear off the line with the rebound from Moussa deflected wide.
Visiting manager Craig Levein introduced teenagers Lewis Moore and Euan Henderson but Dundee continued to do most of the pressing as Deacon cut in from the right to test McLaughlin with an angled strike.
On an increasingly rare Hearts attack, John Souttar's shot from 22 yards was deflected narrowly wide
McCann brought on Kevin Holt for the ineffective Jon Aurtenetxe and the replacement created a fine opportunity with virtually his first touch.
Drifting in from the left, he played in McGowan but the midfielder's curling shot was just too high as he took aim for the far top corner.
Deacon and Murray both had shots saved as Dundee finished strongly but a first home victory since November was to elude them.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 24Meekings
- 4Caulker
- 6O'DeaSubstituted forKusungaat 54'minutes
- 15AurtenetxeSubstituted forHoltat 81'minutes
- 14O'HaraBooked at 40mins
- 8Kamara
- 18McGowanBooked at 27mins
- 21DeaconBooked at 7mins
- 17MurrayBooked at 90mins
- 9MoussaSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 3Holt
- 5Kusunga
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 28Spence
- 33Wighton
- 38Ferie
Hearts
- 1McLaughlin
- 28Godinho
- 4Souttar
- 6BerraBooked at 31mins
- 5Hughes
- 15Cowie
- 66AdaoSubstituted forCochraneat 79'minutes
- 20CallachanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes
- 7AmankwaaSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
- 9LaffertyBooked at 21mins
- 14NaismithBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 11Milinkovic
- 13Hamilton
- 16Randall
- 33Moore
- 43Henderson
- 46McDonald
- 47Cochrane
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 5,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Booking
Simon Murray (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Murray (Dundee).
Aaron Hughes (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Marcus Godinho.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Sofien Moussa.
Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Attempt blocked. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Roarie Deacon (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Kevin Holt replaces Aurtenetxe.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Harry Cochrane replaces Joaquim Adao because of an injury.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Roarie Deacon (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Ross Callachan.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Moore replaces Danny Amankwaa.
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Roarie Deacon (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Foul by Mark O'Hara (Dundee).
Joaquim Adao (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Genséric Kusunga replaces Darren O'Dea because of an injury.
Delay in match Darren O'Dea (Dundee) because of an injury.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Attempt missed. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.