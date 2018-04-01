Dundee 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

Moussa bundled in a Dundee equaliser on 28 minutes

Hearts all but secured their top six place after holding on for a point at Dens Park.

The visitors were ahead on two minutes when Ross Callachan finished off a long passing sequence with a neat turn and curling shot into the far corner.

The hosts responded well and were level when Sofien Moussa bundled in an excellent cross from Roarie Deacon.

Dundee, who ended a run of five home defeats, were the more menacing side late on but could not find a winner.

The Dark Blues stay 10th, moving four points away from Partick Thistle in the play-off place, while Hearts are now six points clear of seventh-placed Motherwell, with a significantly superior goal difference.

The Steelmen play their game in hand at home to Aberdeen on Tuesday, while Hearts host the same opposition next weekend, with their only rivals for the last remaining place in the Premiership's top half going to St Johnstone before the split.

A lively first half began in whirlwind fashion as Callachan finished off a lovely, flowing move with a composed shot beyond outstretched goalkeeper Elliot Parish.

It was a terrific finish from the midfielder but Dundee manager Neil McCann, on the touchline after contesting a ban, will have been furious about the uncertain home defending.

The home side responded well, with Simon Murray denied an equaliser by Jon McLaughlin, who raced out of his goal to block the striker's effort.

Referee Kevin Clancy was a busy man issuing yellow cards to both Hearts centre forward Kyle Lafferty and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara for diving as six players were cautioned before the interval.

Lafferty was booked for simulation when TV replays suggested he was shoved

Dundee's perseverance paid off with a fine equaliser as Deacon sent in an inch-perfect cross for Moussa to throw himself at inside the six yard box.

The hosts came out of the traps quickly in the second half and Mark O'Hara tried his luck from distance with the ball drifting over the crossbar.

With an hour on the clock, Dundee came close to taking the lead when man-of-the-match Paul McGowan floated in a corner that was met by the head of Steven Caulker.

The defender knocked the ball towards Murray, who flicked it on with his head only for Steven Naismith to clear off the line with the rebound from Moussa deflected wide.

Visiting manager Craig Levein introduced teenagers Lewis Moore and Euan Henderson but Dundee continued to do most of the pressing as Deacon cut in from the right to test McLaughlin with an angled strike.

On an increasingly rare Hearts attack, John Souttar's shot from 22 yards was deflected narrowly wide

McCann brought on Kevin Holt for the ineffective Jon Aurtenetxe and the replacement created a fine opportunity with virtually his first touch.

Drifting in from the left, he played in McGowan but the midfielder's curling shot was just too high as he took aim for the far top corner.

Deacon and Murray both had shots saved as Dundee finished strongly but a first home victory since November was to elude them.