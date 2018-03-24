Sunday's back pages

Sunday Express
In the Sunday Express, Gareth Southgate laments the crowd trouble involving England fans in Amsterdam
Star on Sunday
According to the Star on Sunday, Jordan Pickford is set to be named England number one
Sunday Telegraph
In the Sunday Telegraph, an England player considers hiring a private security firm for this summer's World Cup

