BBC Sport - 'The way we won was fabulous' - NI manager Michael O'Neill

'The way we won was fabulous' - NI boss O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hails the instant impact of Paul Smyth after the QPR player scores the winner against South Korea.

Smyth scored just four minutes after coming in as a late substitute.

"It's great to win the game and the nature of how we won it was fabulous," said O'Neill.

Top videos

Video

'The way we won was fabulous' - NI boss O'Neill

Video

Dominant Cambridge claim women's boat race win

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Pickford's the best keeper on the ball - Focus pundits

Video

Southgate praises 'composed' England

Video

Vardy as you've never seen him before

Video

Watch Barnes cameo in World in Motion Strictly dance-off

Video

'I'll try to get the footage to Mourinho'

Video

BBC and ITV stars face off in boat race

  • From the section Rowing
Video

The night Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Video

Watch: Afghanistan batsmen end Ireland World Cup hopes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The six that set Afghanistan on their way to the World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hasselbaink retraces steps of football pioneer and war hero Tull

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired