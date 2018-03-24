BBC Sport - 'I want to play in Premier League' - NI debut scorer Paul Smyth
Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth scores on his international debut and says his target is to play in the Premier League.
The former Linfield forward, who scored on his first Championship appearance for Queens Park Rangers in January, netted Northern Ireland's winner against South Korea just four minutes after coming on as a substitute.
