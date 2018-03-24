Scottish League Two: Montrose slip allows Peterhead to go top

Jason Brown's Peterhead are top of Scottish League Two

Peterhead moved top of Scottish League Two with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Annan Athletic at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon overtook Montrose, who were hammered 3-0 away to Clyde.

Elgin City narrowed the gap on fourth-placed Stenhousemuir thanks to their 2-0 triumph at Ochilview Park.

Bottom side Cowdenbeath drew 2-2 with Stirling Albion, while Edinburgh City remain a point above the relegation play-off berth after a 1-1 draw at second-bottom Berwick Rangers.

Experienced midfielder Jamie Stevenson scored the only goal of the game for Peterhead in the final 10 minutes, before Annan defender Peter Watson was shown a late red card.

At Broadwood, three first-half strikes ensured the hosts took maximum points with Mark Lamont, Martin McNiff and David Goodwillie all finding the net.

Clyde sit sixth in the table, two points outside the play-off berths having played a game more than fourth-placed Stenhousemuir.

Elgin, a place and a point above Clyde, prevailed at Ochilview with goals from Chris McLeish and Darryl McHardy either side of half-time. Stenny's David Marsh was dismissed.

Meanwhile, Cowdenbeath remain nine points adrift at the foot of the table in the relegation play-off berth despite earning a draw at Forthbank Stadium.

Robbie Buchanan and Blair Malcolm struck for the visitors after Daniel Jardine's opener, but Stirling netted again through Neil McLaughlin's penalty.

In Berwick, teenager Jack Hamilton put Rangers in front after a goalless first half, but his effort was soon cancelled out by Edinburgh City's Ashley Grimes.

The hosts trail City by a point, but have two games in hand.