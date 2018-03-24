BBC Sport - Football Focus: Shay Given and Rachel Brown-Finis praise Jordan Pickford

Pickford's the best keeper on the ball - Focus pundits

  • From the section England

Football Focus pundits Rachel Brown-Finnis and Shay Given debate who should be England's number one after Jordan Pickford started in the Three Lions' 1-0 win away to the Netherlands.

