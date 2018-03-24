BBC Sport - Gutsy Northern Ireland fall to Spain in Under-21 qualifier
Gutsy Northern Ireland fall to Spain in Under-21 qualifier
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Under-21s equalise three times but eventually lose 5-3 to Spain in a Euro 2019 qualifier at Portadown.
Spain stay top of Group Two having win all of their matches so far while NI have 10 points from six matches.
Video available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired