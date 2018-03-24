BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Glenavon
Hughes at double as Swifts see off Glenavon
- From the section Irish
Striker Daniel Hughes scores twice as Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 3-2 in the Irish Premiership.
Robbie Norton and Sammy Clingan replied for Glenavon but Seanan Clucas headed a late winner for the Swifts.
