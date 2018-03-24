BBC Sport - Manager Michael O'Neill foresees bright future for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he believes he can mould a squad capable of qualifying for major tournaments after agreeing an improved contract to remain in the position until 2024.
O'Neill talks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson about the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup, his ambitions to re-shape the squad, why he decided to reject the overtures of Scotland and some leading clubs and the international future of Chris Brunt.
