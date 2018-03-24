Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Costa Rica, Irn Bru Cup final

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish called for "common sense" to be used in judgement after beginning his second tenure as Scotland boss with a 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica in a low-key friendly last night. (Daily Mail)

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is adamant he should have had a penalty on his debut against Costa Rica at Hampden. (Sun)

Manager Alex McLeish warned Scotland wouldn't play like Barcelona but fans were expecting them to offer a bit more than Brechin, says former international striker Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Scotland captain Charlie Mulgrew insists the defeat to Costa Rica won't spoil one of the proudest nights of his career. (Sun)

Brechin City will be relegated today if they lose at Morton but chairman Ken Ferguson is confident the club will reap benefits of their Championship adventure despite a 28-game winless run. (Daily Record)

As Inverness CT defender Coll Donaldson prepares for today's Irn Bru Cup final he says "toxic" Dundee United supporters nearly made him quit the game. (Sun)

Dumbarton boss Stephen Aitken says he knows that the Irn-Bru Cup final at McDiarmid Park is a big game because his experienced assistant Ian Durrant is getting butterflies in his stomach at the prospect. (Scotsman)

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo has told new signing Bilel Mohsni he can stay a "bad boy" as long as he shores up the leaky Tannadice defence. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hamilton manager Martin Canning says the return of Ali Crawford from injury is like having a new signing, with the midfielder likely to face St Johnstone on Wednesday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers youngster Glenn Middleton is using Norwich City rejection to fuel his first-team bid at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele continued his great scoring run for France U21s, with a fabulous free kick against Kazakhstan taking his tally to eight goals in 11 appearances. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley has what it takes to win her third Commonwealth gold in the 400m individual medley, says double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington. (Herald)