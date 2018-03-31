Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3HorneBooked at 90mins
- 4HenrySubstituted forHannayat 89'minutes
- 11Roberts
- 7Moxon
- 8SinnamonSubstituted forArmourat 67'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10HendersonBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Armour
- 15Creaney
- 16Hannay
- 17Murphy
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 4Notman
- 14O'Kane
- 10Willis
- 8LaveryBooked at 41mins
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
- 17HamiltonSubstituted forSeeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 20Brennan
- 21See
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Evan Horne (Annan Athletic).
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Armour (Annan Athletic).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Zac Hannay replaces Jamie Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Jack Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Attempt saved. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.
Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Ben Armour (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Ryan Sinnamon.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Evan Horne.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Evan Horne.
Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.
Attempt missed. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.