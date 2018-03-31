Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Berwick0

Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3HorneBooked at 90mins
  • 4HenrySubstituted forHannayat 89'minutes
  • 11Roberts
  • 7Moxon
  • 8SinnamonSubstituted forArmourat 67'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 10HendersonBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Armour
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Hannay
  • 17Murphy

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 4Notman
  • 14O'Kane
  • 10Willis
  • 8LaveryBooked at 41mins
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
  • 17HamiltonSubstituted forSeeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Phillips
  • 12Petkov
  • 15Cook
  • 20Brennan
  • 21See
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
378

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Berwick Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Berwick Rangers 0.

Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Evan Horne (Annan Athletic).

Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Armour (Annan Athletic).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Zac Hannay replaces Jamie Henry.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Jack Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

Attempt saved. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.

Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Ben Armour (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Ryan Sinnamon.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Evan Horne.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Evan Horne.

Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).

Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.

Attempt missed. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32204872373564
2Montrose31197548341464
3Stirling321661058411754
4Elgin32145135154-347
5Stenhousemuir30136114639745
6Clyde32129114645145
7Annan Athletic32911123836238
8Edinburgh City3278173352-1929
9Berwick3078152552-2729
10Cowdenbeath31310182249-2719
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired