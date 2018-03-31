Scottish League Two
Peterhead3Clyde0

Peterhead v Clyde

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7StevensonBooked at 45mins
  • 5McCracken
  • 2Brown
  • 22McIlduff
  • 20Leitch
  • 6FerrySubstituted forJohnstonat 77'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 18BrownSubstituted forBrownat 60'minutes
  • 12Smith
  • 14McLeanSubstituted forMcAllisterat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Robertson
  • 4Norris
  • 8Brown
  • 9McAllister
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 15Johnston
  • 21Hobday

Clyde

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2Duffie
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Cogill
  • 3StewartSubstituted forMartinat 72'minutes
  • 7CuddihySubstituted forGrantat 45'minutes
  • 8NicollBooked at 35minsSubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
  • 6McStayBooked at 54mins
  • 11Lamont
  • 10BoyleBooked at 57mins
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Grant
  • 14Kipre
  • 15Wright
  • 16Love
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Martin
  • 21Currie
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
724

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 3, Clyde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 3, Clyde 0.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris McStay.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Lamont.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 3, Clyde 0. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Simon Ferry.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Rory McAllister replaces Russell McLean.

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Jordan Stewart.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

David McCracken (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Clyde 0. Russell McLean (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Peterhead. Jamie Stevenson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jordan Stewart (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Jordon Brown.

Attempt blocked. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Booking

Jack Boyle (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32204872373564
2Montrose31197548341464
3Stirling321661058411754
4Elgin32145135154-347
5Stenhousemuir30136114639745
6Clyde32129114645145
7Annan Athletic32911123836238
8Edinburgh City3278173352-1929
9Berwick3078152552-2729
10Cowdenbeath31310182249-2719
