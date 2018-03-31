Scottish League Two
Elgin3Stirling0

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • EadieSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • Bronsky
  • McHardy
  • 11FlanaganSubstituted forByrneat 87'minutes
  • Cameron
  • McGovern
  • Reilly
  • Allan
  • McLeishSubstituted forMcDonaldat 60'minutes
  • Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Smith
  • 15McDonald
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Scott
  • 18McDade
  • 21Ross

Stirling

  • 1Wight
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5SmithSubstituted forKavanaghat 38'minutes
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4McNeilBooked at 83mins
  • 14RobertsonBooked at 76mins
  • 16DicksonSubstituted forNobleat 38'minutes
  • 8Jardine
  • 10Smith
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 6Banner
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Noble
  • 15MacDonald
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Vezza
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
676

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 3, Stirling Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 3, Stirling Albion 0.

Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Declan Byrne (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Nathan Flanagan.

Attempt blocked. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Smith (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Smith replaces Cameron Eadie because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Elgin City).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32204872373564
2Montrose31197548341464
3Stirling321661058411754
4Elgin32145135154-347
5Stenhousemuir30136114639745
6Clyde32129114645145
7Annan Athletic32911123836238
8Edinburgh City3278173352-1929
9Berwick3078152552-2729
10Cowdenbeath31310182249-2719
View full Scottish League Two table

