Match ends, Elgin City 3, Stirling Albion 0.
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Long
- EadieSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- Bronsky
- McHardy
- 11FlanaganSubstituted forByrneat 87'minutes
- Cameron
- McGovern
- Reilly
- Allan
- McLeishSubstituted forMcDonaldat 60'minutes
- Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Smith
- 15McDonald
- 16Byrne
- 17Scott
- 18McDade
- 21Ross
Stirling
- 1Wight
- 2McGeachie
- 5SmithSubstituted forKavanaghat 38'minutes
- 3Hamilton
- 4McNeilBooked at 83mins
- 14RobertsonBooked at 76mins
- 16DicksonSubstituted forNobleat 38'minutes
- 8Jardine
- 10Smith
- 7McLaughlin
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 6Banner
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Noble
- 15MacDonald
- 17Binnie
- 18Vezza
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 3, Stirling Albion 0.
Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
Declan Byrne (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Attempt blocked. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Smith (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Smith replaces Cameron Eadie because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Elgin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.