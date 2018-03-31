Match ends, Montrose 3, Edinburgh City 0.
Montrose v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 56mins
- 15Ballantyne
- 19CallaghanSubstituted forMassonat 62'minutes
- 17Redman
- 24MilneSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 23Rennie
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forFraserat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 2Masson
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
Edinburgh City
- Antell
- TenaBooked at 87mins
- Scullion
- Rodger
- ThomsonBooked at 88mins
- Laird
- Blues
- GrimesBooked at 40mins
- TaylorSubstituted forDunnat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Mclear
- 18El AlaguiSubstituted forShepherdat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hall
- 16Watson
- 19Shepherd
- 20Morton
- 22Dunn
- 25Morrison
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 583
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 3, Edinburgh City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, Edinburgh City 0. Martin Rennie (Montrose) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Matthew Allan (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Terry Masson.
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Lewis Milne.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Delay in match Matthew Allan (Montrose) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.