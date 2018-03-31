Match ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Cowdenbeath v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5GilfillanSubstituted forRumsbyat 58'minutes
- 3Swann
- 6MillerBooked at 19mins
- 8MalcolmSubstituted forReillyat 62'minutes
- 10LukeSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
- 7CoxBooked at 45mins
- 9Sheerin
- 11BuchananBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14McInally
- 15Smith
- 16Hornby
- 17Penman
- 18Reilly
- 19Fotheringham
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 2Meechan
- 6FerryBooked at 86mins
- 8PatersonSubstituted forCookat 77'minutes
- 10Paton
- 11Ferns
- 7McGuigan
- 9LongworthSubstituted forMcMenaminat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Cook
- 15Cunningham
- 16Scott
- 17McMinn
- 18Murray
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 277
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Alan Cook replaces Nicki Paterson.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David McGurn.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Bradley Smith replaces Brandon Luke.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Jamie Longworth.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicki Paterson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Blair Malcolm.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Bryan Gilfillan because of an injury.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).