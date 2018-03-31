Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Albion0

Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 53mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 12MatthewsSubstituted forZanattaat 82'minutes
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forHerronat 74'minutes
  • 20Hendry
  • 11Barr
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7SpenceSubstituted forFurtadoat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Herron
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 19Zanatta
  • 21Furtado

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2Reid
  • 4Marr
  • 5PerryBooked at 59mins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Trialist
  • 6Holmes
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 55mins
  • 9Higgins
  • 10Trouten
  • 11VictoriaSubstituted forScullionat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Baur
  • 14McLeish
  • 15Fisher
  • 16Hopkins
  • 17Potts
  • 18Scullion
  • 19Watters
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
1,456

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0.

Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willis Furtado.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Regan Hendry.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Albion Rovers 0. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.

Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Dario Zanatta replaces Ross Matthews.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by John Herron (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).

Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Willis Furtado replaces Greig Spence.

Booking

Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32224686374970
2Raith Rovers32207562313167
3Alloa32158953411253
4Arbroath321571062471552
5Stranraer32135145260-844
6East Fife32123174456-1239
7Airdrieonians32911124254-1238
8Forfar3294193662-2631
9Albion3276195675-1927
10Queen's Park3269173666-3027
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired