Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14DavidsonBooked at 53mins
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forZanattaat 82'minutes
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forHerronat 74'minutes
- 20Hendry
- 11Barr
- 10Vaughan
- 7SpenceSubstituted forFurtadoat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 4Herron
- 9Buchanan
- 17Smith
- 18McKay
- 19Zanatta
- 21Furtado
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2Reid
- 4Marr
- 5PerryBooked at 59mins
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Trialist
- 6Holmes
- 8DavidsonBooked at 55mins
- 9Higgins
- 10Trouten
- 11VictoriaSubstituted forScullionat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Baur
- 14McLeish
- 15Fisher
- 16Hopkins
- 17Potts
- 18Scullion
- 19Watters
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,456
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Albion Rovers 0. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willis Furtado.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Regan Hendry.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Albion Rovers 0. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Dario Zanatta replaces Ross Matthews.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Willis Furtado replaces Greig Spence.
Booking
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).