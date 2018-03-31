Scottish League One
Stranraer2Forfar0

Stranraer v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowan
  • 20LyonSubstituted forGrayat 85'minutes
  • 6Hawkshaw
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forScottat 79'minutes
  • 16Turner
  • 10Agnew
  • 14OkohSubstituted forDykesat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trialist
  • 9Scott
  • 18Gray
  • 25Dykes

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5TravisBooked at 87mins
  • 4Malone
  • 3Whyte
  • 7MacKintosh
  • 8DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 86'minutes
  • 6McNaughtonSubstituted forHurstat 35'minutes
  • 10Easton
  • AitkenSubstituted forMaciverat 70'minutes
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Maciver
  • 15Hurst
  • 16Brotherston
  • 17Allan
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
290

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 2, Forfar Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Forfar Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Dylan Dykes replaces Stephen Okoh.

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gavin Scott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Russell Dingwall.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. David Gray replaces Ross Lyon.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Gavin Scott (Stranraer).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Gavin Scott replaces Grant Anderson.

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Grant Anderson (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Eddie Malone.

Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Matthew Aitken.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Max Currie.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32224686374970
2Raith Rovers32207562313167
3Alloa32158953411253
4Arbroath321571062471552
5Stranraer32135145260-844
6East Fife32123174456-1239
7Airdrieonians32911124254-1238
8Forfar3294193662-2631
9Albion3276195675-1927
10Queen's Park3269173666-3027
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired