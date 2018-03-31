Match ends, Stranraer 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
Stranraer v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 20LyonSubstituted forGrayat 85'minutes
- 6Hawkshaw
- 11AndersonSubstituted forScottat 79'minutes
- 16Turner
- 10Agnew
- 14OkohSubstituted forDykesat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trialist
- 9Scott
- 18Gray
- 25Dykes
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5TravisBooked at 87mins
- 4Malone
- 3Whyte
- 7MacKintosh
- 8DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 86'minutes
- 6McNaughtonSubstituted forHurstat 35'minutes
- 10Easton
- AitkenSubstituted forMaciverat 70'minutes
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Maciver
- 15Hurst
- 16Brotherston
- 17Allan
- 18Starkey
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 290
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Dylan Dykes replaces Stephen Okoh.
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gavin Scott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Russell Dingwall.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David Gray replaces Ross Lyon.
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Gavin Scott (Stranraer).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Gavin Scott replaces Grant Anderson.
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Anderson (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Eddie Malone.
Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Matthew Aitken.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.