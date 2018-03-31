Scottish League One
Alloa3Arbroath2

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2TaggartBooked at 90mins
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 7SmithSubstituted forCawleyat 75'minutes
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 65'minutes
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Crossan
  • 15Cawley
  • 16Meggatt
  • 17Goodwin
  • 18Wilson

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 4Little
  • 6Whatley
  • 5HamiltonBooked at 74mins
  • 2Yule
  • 7Martin
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forSkellyat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Gold
  • 11SwankieBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDenholmat 58'minutes
  • 10WallaceSubstituted forHesterat 85'minutes
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Hester
  • 16Trialist
  • 17Skelly
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
604

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Booking

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Michael McKenna.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Ryan Wallace.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Callum Smith.

Booking

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.

Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Gavin Swankie.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Booking

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 2, Arbroath 2.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32224686374970
2Raith Rovers32207562313167
3Alloa32158953411253
4Arbroath321571062471552
5Stranraer32135145260-844
6East Fife32123174456-1239
7Airdrieonians32911124254-1238
8Forfar3294193662-2631
9Albion3276195675-1927
10Queen's Park3269173666-3027
View full Scottish League One table

