Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2.
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2TaggartBooked at 90mins
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 7SmithSubstituted forCawleyat 75'minutes
- 6Robertson
- 8Hetherington
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 65'minutes
- 9Stewart
- 10Kirkpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Crossan
- 15Cawley
- 16Meggatt
- 17Goodwin
- 18Wilson
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 4Little
- 6Whatley
- 5HamiltonBooked at 74mins
- 2Yule
- 7Martin
- 8McKennaSubstituted forSkellyat 90+2'minutes
- 3Gold
- 11SwankieBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDenholmat 58'minutes
- 10WallaceSubstituted forHesterat 85'minutes
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Hester
- 16Trialist
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Booking
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Michael McKenna.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Ryan Wallace.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 3, Arbroath 2. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Callum Smith.
Booking
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.
Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Gavin Swankie.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Booking
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 2, Arbroath 2.