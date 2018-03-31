Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Airdrieonians 0.
Queen's Park v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 6GibsonBooked at 72mins
- 3BurnsBooked at 73mins
- 8BradySubstituted forMcVeyat 56'minutes
- 4FotheringhamBooked at 19mins
- 7Galt
- 10DonnellySubstituted forTrialistat 80'minutes
- 11Gullan
- 9KeenaSubstituted forOrrat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Docherty
- 15Leitch
- 16McVey
- 17Green
- 18Mortimer
- 19Trialist
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2O'NeilBooked at 79mins
- 4Kilday
- 5McGregorBooked at 90mins
- 3MacDonald
- 8Conroy
- 6CairnsBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 59'minutes
- 7Stewart
- 10RussellSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
- 11Hastie
- 9Carrick
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Brown
- 15Fry
- 16Brown
- 17Kerr
- 18Edwards
- 19Leighton
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 702
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Airdrieonians 0.
Booking
Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces Aidan Keena.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Cameron Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Trialist replaces Luke Donnelly.
Dismissal
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Sean McIntosh replaces Dean Cairns.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Conor McVey replaces Anton Brady.
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. James Gullan (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).