Scottish League One
Queen's Park0Airdrieonians0

Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 6GibsonBooked at 72mins
  • 3BurnsBooked at 73mins
  • 8BradySubstituted forMcVeyat 56'minutes
  • 4FotheringhamBooked at 19mins
  • 7Galt
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forTrialistat 80'minutes
  • 11Gullan
  • 9KeenaSubstituted forOrrat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Leitch
  • 16McVey
  • 17Green
  • 18Mortimer
  • 19Trialist

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2O'NeilBooked at 79mins
  • 4Kilday
  • 5McGregorBooked at 90mins
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Conroy
  • 6CairnsBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 59'minutes
  • 7Stewart
  • 10RussellSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Brown
  • 15Fry
  • 16Brown
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Leighton
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
702

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Airdrieonians 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Airdrieonians 0.

Booking

Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces Aidan Keena.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Cameron Russell.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Trialist replaces Luke Donnelly.

Dismissal

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Sean McIntosh replaces Dean Cairns.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Conor McVey replaces Anton Brady.

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. James Gullan (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Millen.

Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32224686374970
2Raith Rovers32207562313167
3Alloa32158953411253
4Arbroath321571062471552
5Stranraer32135145260-844
6East Fife32123174456-1239
7Airdrieonians32911124254-1238
8Forfar3294193662-2631
9Albion3276195675-1927
10Queen's Park3269173666-3027
View full Scottish League One table

