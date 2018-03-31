Match ends, East Fife 2, Ayr United 3.
East Fife v Ayr United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 6WatsonBooked at 88minsSubstituted forJonesat 89'minutes
- 17Allardice
- 5PageBooked at 78mins
- 18Linton
- 2Dunsmore
- 12McManus
- 15Millar
- 16Livingstone
- 11WilkieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKnoxat 69'minutes
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Kane
- 7Lamont
- 8Slattery
- 14Jones
- 19Thomson
- 20Knox
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 28Bell
- 3Boyle
- 10Forrest
- 8CrawfordSubstituted forMoffatat 69'minutes
- 27Kerr
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 56'minutes
- 9MooreSubstituted forAdamsat 89'minutes
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 7Moffat
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 16Adams
- 18Faulds
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 759
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 2, Ayr United 3.
Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Craig Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Jamie Adams replaces Craig Moore.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Craig Watson (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 3. Craig Moore (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Ayr United. Alan Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Allardice.
Booking
Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 2. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig McGuffie with a cross.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Robbie Crawford.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Matthew Knox replaces Kyle Wilkie.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 1. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Dunsmore.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Craig Moore (Ayr United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 1, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 1, Ayr United 1.
Booking
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.