Scottish League One
East Fife2Ayr3

East Fife v Ayr United

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 6WatsonBooked at 88minsSubstituted forJonesat 89'minutes
  • 17Allardice
  • 5PageBooked at 78mins
  • 18Linton
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 16Livingstone
  • 11WilkieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKnoxat 69'minutes
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 4Kane
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Jones
  • 19Thomson
  • 20Knox

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 28Bell
  • 3Boyle
  • 10Forrest
  • 8CrawfordSubstituted forMoffatat 69'minutes
  • 27Kerr
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 56'minutes
  • 9MooreSubstituted forAdamsat 89'minutes
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 7Moffat
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 16Adams
  • 18Faulds
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
759

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 2, Ayr United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 2, Ayr United 3.

Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Craig Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Jamie Adams replaces Craig Moore.

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Craig Watson (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 3. Craig Moore (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Ayr United. Alan Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Allardice.

Booking

Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 2. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig McGuffie with a cross.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Robbie Crawford.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Matthew Knox replaces Kyle Wilkie.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Reid.

Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 2, Ayr United 1. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Dunsmore.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Craig Moore (Ayr United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Foul by Scott Allardice (East Fife).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 1, Ayr United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 1, Ayr United 1.

Booking

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32224686374970
2Raith Rovers32207562313167
3Alloa32158953411253
4Arbroath321571062471552
5Stranraer32135145260-844
6East Fife32123174456-1239
7Airdrieonians32911124254-1238
8Forfar3294193662-2631
9Albion3276195675-1927
10Queen's Park3269173666-3027
