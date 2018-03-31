Match ends, Inverness CT 2, St. Mirren 2.
Inverness CT 2-2 St Mirren
Inverness scored twice in three minutes to draw with Scottish Championship leaders St Mirren.
The Buddies claimed an early lead when Harry Davis scored from the penalty spot after Danny Mullen was fouled.
Lewis Morgan's free-kick curled off the post and in for the visitors' second after the break.
But Gary Warren's header and Liam Polworth's 25-yard free-kick levelled matters and ensured a share of the spoils in the Highlands.
St Mirren are 12 points clear of Livingston with six games to play while Inverness are eight points above Dumbarton, who occupy the relegation play-off place.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23DonaldsonBooked at 4mins
- 3TremarcoBooked at 41mins
- 10Doran CoganBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCalderat 67'minutes
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 24TraffordBooked at 70mins
- 14Oakley
- 8AustinSubstituted forMackayat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 4Chalmers
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 7Magennis
- 4McGinnBooked at 80mins
- 10Morgan
- 11SmithSubstituted forBairdat 73'minutes
- 18Flynn
- 27MullenSubstituted forReillyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 3,025
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, St. Mirren 2.
Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, St. Mirren 2. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, St. Mirren 2. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jack Baird replaces Cameron Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, St. Mirren 2. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Aaron Doran.
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gavin Reilly replaces Daniel Mullen.
Attempt missed. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.