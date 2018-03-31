Inverness CT 2-2 St Mirren

Liam Polworth's free-kick levelled the scores at the Caledonian Stadium

Inverness scored twice in three minutes to draw with Scottish Championship leaders St Mirren.

The Buddies claimed an early lead when Harry Davis scored from the penalty spot after Danny Mullen was fouled.

Lewis Morgan's free-kick curled off the post and in for the visitors' second after the break.

But Gary Warren's header and Liam Polworth's 25-yard free-kick levelled matters and ensured a share of the spoils in the Highlands.

St Mirren are 12 points clear of Livingston with six games to play while Inverness are eight points above Dumbarton, who occupy the relegation play-off place.